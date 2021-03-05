Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority in Abu Dhabi called for intensifying care for palm trees to protect them and prevent the damage of pests that threaten their existence and affect date palm farms, by maintaining the traps work, taking care of the palms on the farm and carrying out the correct operations in serving the date palm, and getting rid of the affected trees or The dead tree should be examined by the recommended methods, and the palm trees are examined constantly and inform the extension center when new infections are discovered in the palms, and to maintain the cleanliness of the farm and not to collect the waste, as the most famous “basic palm pests” are the red palm weevil, the palm stalk borer and the palm grove borer, which lead To damage palm plantations.

This came during a workshop organized by the authority for owners of palm farms “remotely”. The authority indicated that the reason for the danger of the “red palm weevil” pest lies in its ability to move over large distances, and the female lays about 200-300 eggs, the difficulty of detecting the infection, and the speed of damage It is caused by the larva in the trunk of the palm, and it is difficult to control the pest.

The workshop showed the manifestations of palm weevil infestation by noting the presence of fresh mulch of tissue, inside the farm with the infested tree, with a brownish gel secretions that have an odor resulting from feeding the palm weevil at the site of the infection, and the presence of a gap in the trunk of the palm in severe infections and all stages of the insect can be found inside and on The edges of the gap and the bases of distress, yellowing or dryness at some of the edges of the outer frond, and the color of the insect is reddish brown with black spots on the first thoracic ring, ranging in length from 3 to 4 centimeters, and on the head of the weevil there is a long hose at the end of which carries parts of the mouth of a rodent, The female lays from 200 to 300 eggs, and the entire life span of an insect from the egg to the end of its adult life is estimated at four months.

Two ways

The authority identified two methods for managing the pest, “Preventive methods of control, preventive methods to avoid infection, and chemical control of infected palms,” noting that the management of the pest and methods of control preventive methods to avoid infection are through periodic examination of palm trees on the farm for early detection of infections, and the conduct of sound agricultural operations such as Infusion and cleaning the stalk of the palm tree, not causing wounds in the leg, and taking care of the irrigation management process without touching the water to the trunk of the palm tree, removing the weeds from the palm tree, not planting the infested and of unknown source, removing the dead and severely injured palms, chopping them and disposing of the waste resulting from the infusion process, and planting the palm. In appropriate intervals, use of pheromone traps to catch the red palm weevil, and maintain the trap in terms of changing the attractant pheromone, dates, and putting water continuously.

With regard to chemical control: «The trunk of the injured palm is lightly injured with appropriate pesticides, as the injection is done by four tubes at an angle of 45 in all directions and the need to install the tubes in the live wood. The pesticide is injected into the tubes according to the prescribed dose, and the average palm is treated with fostexin tablets when there is a gap inside The leg, under the supervision of a specialized engineer, the severely injured palm is removed from the farm. ”