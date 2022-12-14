Ashraf Gamal À Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority affirmed the safety of all foodstuffs and agricultural products that are traded in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and their compliance with all necessary requirements, stressing that no product is allowed to be traded in the markets except after ensuring its safety and compliance with all relevant requirements, specifications and technical regulations.

Recently, social media accounts circulated a rumor stating that Iranian agricultural products contaminated with highly dangerous pesticide residues had spread in the markets in Abu Dhabi and the country, which called on the authority to quickly respond to the rumors.

The authority stated that it monitors imported agricultural and food products and verifies their safety and suitability before allowing them to be marketed in the emirate’s markets, stressing its keenness to track what is published about the conformity, suitability, health and safety of various food and agricultural materials and products around the world, and after verifying the validity of these news, it takes preventive measures. Quick, or corrective measures in the event that inappropriate, non-compliant, or unfit for human consumption products, non-halal products, or containing unauthorized ingredients are discovered, as they are seized and withdrawn from the market, and necessary measures are taken to prevent their recurrence in the market. .

The authority called on the public not to be led astray or circulate any anonymous information about food safety or food rumors, and to refer to it to verify the matter through direct communication with the Abu Dhabi Government Call Center on the toll-free number (800555), pointing out that the inspection teams of the authority follow up on any Notification received from the consumer, within a standard period.