According to the S group, food is now “absolutely exceptionally” expensive.

Food the sharp rise in prices has caused Finns to save on their food purchases. This is clear from the report of the S group of Ruokakauppa jätti. According to the survey, 55 percent of Finns have saved on their food purchases due to the sharp rise in prices.

According to the survey, 62 percent of its customers have had to think carefully about what to buy due to the increase in food prices.

Food is getting more expensive right now exceptionally fast. According to Statistics Finland, food was almost 15.9 percent more expensive in October than a year ago.

“This is a completely exceptional development. Inflation is seriously discouraging the position of many households,” said S Group’s grocery store sales director Antti Oksa.

Oksa spoke at the Puhetta ruoasta event organized by the S group on Wednesday morning. The director of the grocery store of S Group spoke at the same event Sampo Top saw reported that 78 percent of customers check the price of a product before adding it to their grocery cart.

Prices the increase is clearly visible in the S group’s sales data. The bill includes the sale of whole meat, fish and fresh fruit and vegetables.

The sale of fish has dropped by as much as 14 percent since the fall of last year. The drop can be seen especially in the decline in sales of Norwegian rainbow trout.

According to Oksa, the sales volume of meat is still at the same level as before the pandemic, but Finns are now buying cheaper meat than before. For example, the sales volume of broiler meat has increased by 11 percent since 2019. Poultry has been switched from fresh beef and pork.

Also this fall, Finns have replaced beef and pork with minced meat and poultry. In ground meat, too, there has been a shift to buying cheaper pig-beef mixes instead of pure ground beef.

The sale of vegetables and fruits, on the other hand, has fallen by five percent year-on-year. This is mainly explained by the fact that the rise in energy prices and inflation have clearly increased their prices. For example, the sale of cucumbers has decreased by 8 percent.

Food the rate of inflation is now clearly faster than at any other time in this millennium. In September, food was 14.7 percent more expensive than in September 2021.

According to Statistics Finland, the last time food price increases like the current ones were seen during the energy crisis of the 1970s and in the early 1980s.

The S group is a key player in the food trade in Finland, as its market share in the grocery trade is clearly the largest. Last year, the share was 46 percent, while the second largest K group’s share was just under 37 percent.

On Wednesday morning, the S-group will tell you how drastically increased prices are reflected in the shopping behavior of Finns.

