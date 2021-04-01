As happened in February (and in recent months), lFood prices have been growing above inflation. In March, the trend continued: monthly inflation in this item reached 4.6% and thus leaves a drag of 2.3% for April, according to the monitoring carried out by the LCG consultancy in 8000 products available in five supermarket chains.

This data averages the five weeks of March compared to the four weeks of February and shows a much more aggressive increase: 4.3 points above the average of the previous month. This behavior of the food basket supports the trend that March is usually a seasonally higher month in terms of inflation. Although we will have to wait until mid-April to know the inflation index for March, which already has a floor of 3.6% and, according to private estimates, could even reach 4%.

According to the calculations of the consulting firm Eco Go, food gave a rise of 4.1%. “In line with the projection we have with the 4.2% inflation surveys, “says one of its economists, Martin Vaughtier.” Basically, prices remain long, beyond the deceleration of the official exchange rate that came in the 4% monthly zone in January. In March it was close to 2.5% per month and April is probably going to be a little lower, “he said.

“But beyond the rate anchor and the exchange semi-anchor, there are prices that remain long in a context where the exchange rate gap seeps into durables prices and where import restrictions introduce cost uncertainty of replacement of companies and it also ends up filtering at prices, “adds the economist.” Besides the fact that the Government was releasing the prices of some products that were kept frozen in the framework of the pandemic, “he recalled.

Regarding the evolution of food, LCG maintains that, in recent weeks, the strongest increases were registered in baked goods and cereals, which rose 6.6% in the month; dairy and eggs, 5.9% and meats that climbed 5.9%. The most moderate variations were detected in fruits, with an average rise of 1.1%.

As explained by the consultant’s analysts, the survey shows that “inflation is accelerating and generalizing.” And “accumulates three weeks of simultaneous acceleration in meats and also in the price index without meat.” According to these private records, in March, 17% of the surveyed basket presented price increases.

Another indicator of the evolution of food prices is the basket that is measured every fortnight by the Free Consumers users entity. In this case, a set of 38 monitored foods indicated an average increase of 2.02% only in the first half of March.

In this food basket, warehouse products averaged a rise of 2.24% in that fortnight. Meanwhile, fruits and vegetables grew 1.52% and meats, 2.09%.

According to the LCG measurement, the last week of the month (with a rise of 1.1%) had a similar movement to the previous week, although it registered greater volatility in the price level. Drinks and baked goods led the weekly rise. Meanwhile, meat, due to its weighting, was the item with the highest incidence.

According to INDEC data, in February, while the price index (CPI) stood at 3.6%, the food and beverages item rose 3.8% although it moderated its rise compared to January, when it had climbed 4, 8%.