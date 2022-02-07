Food Rising energy and raw material prices are pushing up the price of french fries in Belgium: “Heartbreaking”

According to Bertrand Belas, who runs the French Potato Stall in Brussels, the price of fat, potatoes and energy, for example, has risen so much that it will inevitably affect the prices of rations.

Belgians Annoyed by its big treat, the rise in the price of french fries, according to Reuters.

Belgium is one of the world’s largest exporters of French fries and other frozen potato products.

Bernard Lefèvre is chairman of the French Association of French Potato Producers. He estimates that prices will rise by about 10 percent in the coming months.

“Because french fries are such an important product for Belgium, it is heartbreaking when the price of a serving rises by 10 to 20 cents,” Lefèvre told Reuters.

The situation There are several reasons. Energy and commodity prices have risen, and so have labor costs.

Bertrand Balasi keeps his own stall in an old tram in Brussels, from which he sells French fries. According to him, for example, the price of fat, potatoes and energy has risen so much that it will probably inevitably affect the prices of servings.

“Even though we know the price of French fries is symbolic, we will probably have to raise it so we can continue to sell quality products,” Balasi told Reuters.

Due to the corona pandemic, there has also been an occasional shortage of toppings, such as mayonnaise, favored by Belgians.