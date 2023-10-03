Food production | Worms significantly increase the world’s grain yields – One slice of wheat bread is the result of the worms’ work

Farmers and gardeners like to have earthworms roaring in their plots. They also help cereal plants to grow, but how much?

Now, for the first time, a worldwide estimate has been made of the proportion of worms in annual harvests.

Colorado State University researchers are reporting about their results in the Nature Communications journal.

Worms the work in the soil in the fields produces more than 140 million tons of wheat and other crops every year.

“ If earthworms were a country, it would be the fourth largest grain producer in the world.

If the yield is calculated only for the wheat crop, it corresponds to approximately one slice in each wheat bread.

Worms eat dead plant material and release nutrients into the soil much faster than soil microbes.

At the same time, they improve the soil structure. The work of earthworms makes the soil more porous.

In this way, rainwater is absorbed into the ground better and the roots grow more easily in the porous soil.

The soil and agroecosystem enecologist Steven Fonte and his colleagues combined the data on the global abundance of worms into agricultural crop maps in the world.

The team calculated the contribution of these silent engineers of the soil to the production of the world’s food.

Researchers took note also previous reviews of ithow the productivity of grain crops has improved.

Ecologists calculated that earthworms account for almost seven percent of the world’s grain crops. Important types of grain are, for example, rice, wheat and corn.

For legumes such as soybeans and lentils, the share is lower, around two percent.

This is because legumes cooperate with microbes and thus produce nitrogen for themselves. They are therefore less dependent on earthworms to collect nutrients from the soil.

Down south the benefit brought by worms to crops is particularly great.

In sub-Saharan Africa, earthworms increase grain production by about ten percent. There, the soil has less nutrients and fertilizers.

Ecologist Fonte hopes that the new work will encourage decision-makers and soil managers to think more closely about the role of soil invertebrates and microbes.

He needs more estimates on the impact of worms on the world’s food production. Now, most of the research has been done in northern, temperate regions.

If the soil is plowed less, the soil becomes earthworm-friendly. Studies prove that hard tillage is harmful to worms.

“The plow tractors cut them in half,” says Fonte. “Contrary to popular belief, one earthworm does not make two if the worm is cut in half.”

Cultivating earthworms in the tropics is demanding, he says Jan Willem van Groenigen. He is a soil scientist at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, who is studied the effect of earthworms on the soil before. He did not participate in the new study.

In poor areas of the tropics, farmers may not be able to afford to increase the number of earthworms in the soil, Willem says to Science magazine.

Calculation is an important and interesting discovery, says the ecologist Helen Phillips for Science. He did not participate in the study either.

According to Phillips, who works at Saint Mary’s University in Canada, the research highlights the importance of earthworms as producers of ecosystem services. There are of course other soil organisms that do the same job.