Brazilian agriculture, in the irrigation of a field near Brasilia, has increased the use of fertilizers by 120% since 1980. Adriano Machado /

The fight against climate change has run into nitrous oxide (N₂O) and it is a serious problem. This gas has a greenhouse effect 300 times more powerful than carbon dioxide (CO₂) and can remain in the air for more than a century. Now, the largest study carried out to date identifies the different sources of this compound, showing that those of natural origin have remained stable, but human emissions have rampant. And if they are not controlled, the reduction of CO₂ would not serve to slow down climate change. But, unlike what happens with the latter, there are no technologies to remove N₂O from the air. The worst thing is that it is an essential part of food production.

Magazine Nature has published what can be the best effort to know how much nitrous oxide is in the atmosphere and where it comes from. Dozens of scientists from various countries have participated in the work and their results are not good at all. The first thing they stand out is that N₂O emissions have not stopped increasing since the Industrial Revolution. Thus, from the 270 parts per 1,000 million (of air volume) in the year 1750, it has risen to 331 parts in 2018. Furthermore, most of this increase has occurred in the last five decades.

The work identifies and quantifies 21 main sources or sectors that emit N₂O into the atmosphere. Most of it is still of natural origin. The activity of marine microorganisms and vegetation, especially the release from organic matter in tropical forests, account for 57% of emissions, leaving the remaining 43% to human activities. The problem is that, while natural ones are relatively stable, artificial ones have grown by 30% in the last decade. In total, 17 million tons of nitrous oxide end up in the air annually. Photochemical processes that previously reduced up to 13.5 million tons of this gas into atmospheric nitrogen can no longer handle that much.

N₂O’s main human contribution is not in factory chimneys or car exhaust pipes, it is in food production. Agriculture and livestock emit 4.1 million tons of nitrous oxide every year, destabilizing the natural nitrogen cycle. The former needs it as a fertilizer, which ends up released as nitrous oxide. The second generates it in the form of slurry or manure. The work also allows distributing responsibilities by countries and some data is surprising, others not so much.

“The highest rates of growth in emissions occur in emerging economies, especially in China, India or Brazil, where agricultural and livestock production have grown,” says the Auburn University researcher and main co-author of the study. Hanqin Tian. The Brazilian contribution, for example, has grown by 120% between 1980 and 2016. But critics of chemical fertilizers cannot use this research in their attacks: “The study shows that the emissions of synthetic fertilizers are the protagonists of the flow in China. , India and the US, while those from the use of animal manure as fertilizer dominate in Africa and South America ”, adds the director of the International Center for Climate and Global Change Research.

That is why it is so difficult to solve this problem. More than strategic, food production is vital. This is also why the issue of N₂O, although it has been included in the various reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), appears cornered behind the issues of CO₂ or the other great greenhouse gas, methane.

“Many countries do not even want to hear about the N₂O, as it has a lot to do with food security,” says the executive director of the Global Carbon Project, the Catalan Pep Canadell. Also co-author of the study, Canadell immediately clarifies that American and European agriculture are major emitters of nitrous oxide, “but where it grows is in emerging economies.”

The other big problem in reducing emissions is technological. “For CO₂, we have alternative energies that would end their emissions tomorrow if we wanted, but there are no alternatives for N₂O,” laments Canadell. Neither are there as fertilizers nor are there effective systems to remove its excess from the atmosphere. That does not mean that their emissions cannot be lowered. Europe, both its industry and its agriculture, has managed to reduce its contribution of nitrous oxide to the atmosphere.

“But in many countries, fertilizers are subsidized and you don’t pay the real price,” recalls Canadell. “This causes inefficient use and abuse,” he adds. The scientist, also responsible for the Australian CSIRO’s Climate Science Center (equivalent to the CSIC in Spain), believes that the withdrawal of these aids and better efficiency would reduce the weight of fertilizers in N₂O emissions. “Agriculture will always be a system with gas leaks but its reduction would facilitate that the reductions in the other gases [CO₂ y metano] they will compensate ”.

Otherwise, the authors of the report believe that it is impossible to achieve the commitment of the Paris Agreement to keep the global average rise in temperature below two degrees. In fact, as the professor at Stanford University (USA) Robert Jackson warns in a note, “the current rate of emissions is on the way to causing a global thermal increase of over three degrees by the end of the century, double the objective of Paris ”.

You can write to us [email protected] or follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.