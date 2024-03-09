Food production | Research: Mass deaths of farmed salmon have become more common – the reason is climate change and technological development

The researchers investigated salmon deaths in the largest salmon-producing countries. In Norway, for example, nearly 500 million farmed salmon died in a decade.

A decade during the period, mass deaths of salmon became more common and a total of hundreds of millions of farmed salmon died suddenly and in increasingly large numbers at once, according to a study published in Scientific Reports in March from the research. The British public radio reports on the study BBC.

The researchers looked at farmed salmon deaths in Australia, Britain, Chile, Canada, Norway and New Zealand between 2012 and 2022. In 2021, the countries produced a total of 92 percent of the world's salmon.

During that period, 865 million salmon died, of which 477 million died in Norway and 153 million in Canada. In Norway, Canada and Great Britain, the trend of fish deaths increased during the study period, i.e. Deaths became more common. The data obtained from other studied countries was not accurate enough to analyze the trend.

Researchers mass die-offs of farmed salmon are occurring more often than before, and more fish are dying in them than before. They estimate that the increase in sea temperatures and the greater dependence on technology have contributed to the increase in the number of fish deaths.

“Increasingly changing sea conditions, which are largely due to climate change, may mean that more and more production sites will see such mass deaths more often than before,” said Dr. Gerald Singh for the BBC.

According to Singh, the development of technology has meant that growing is moving to increasingly risky areas as producers try to increase their output. This can also affect the prevalence of salmon deaths.

For example, with the ease of remote monitoring, hatcheries can be built further from the shore, where harsher conditions can increase the number of fish deaths. At the same time, reaction to threats can slow down.

According to the researchers' estimate, a single mass die-off in Norway and Canada can kill a little more than five million salmon at most.

the BBC according to about 70 percent of all salmon eaten in the world comes from farms. Over the decades, concerns have been caused by, among other things, salmon falling ill, escaping into the wild, and the burden on the environment caused by hatcheries.