Madrid. Researchers from Japan combined conservation priority maps with trade data from almost 200 countries and 50 agricultural products to see which products are most likely to be grown in regions of high conservation priority and are expected to help shape policies that protect biodiversity by as long as they maintain the world trade in food, as published in the magazine Proceedings, of the United States National Academy of Sciences.

Food is one of the great moral dilemmas of society. Its production pushes many species to the brink of extinction and grazing land that destroys ecosystems. However, for governments, industry and communities to effectively balance agricultural with environmental needs, quantitative information is needed.

For decades, realizing the alarming damage our lifestyles cause to the atmosphere and water supplies, nations and territories have pursued policies that sustain economic growth while minimizing irreversible damage to the environment.

The researchers, including from the Research Institute for Humanity and Nature (RIHN), say similar measures are needed for land use in agricultural production, but the impact is comparatively little known. It has consumer demand for various foods and other farm products.

“Food production remains the main cause of biodiversity loss. However, comprehensive and systematic data is lacking on which products and which countries contribute the most to this loss. We spatially superimposed agricultural land and species habitats to identify products most at risk,” explains Keiichiro Kanemoto, one of the study’s authors and an associate professor at RIHN.

The work divided the areas dedicated to agriculture into four conservation priorities and correlated the different agricultural products with their cultivation on lands of different priority levels.

The researchers found that about a third of land use occurs in high-priority conservation areas, while less than a quarter grows in low-priority areas. In particular, the most widely consumed staples, such as beef, rice, and soybeans, tend to be produced in high-priority areas for conservation. However, other staple foods, such as barley and wheat, tended to come from low-priority areas.

The study also shows the effects of international trade. Coffee and cocoa are mainly grown in areas of high conservation priority for equatorial nations, but the reason is mainly to meet the demand of wealthier nations, such as the United States and members of the European Union, which have a great appetite for these two staples.

Globally, its high demand for multiple basic products makes China the country that most influences food production in areas of high priority for conservation.

Also, the type of land used for a commodity depends on the nation in which it is produced. For example, beef and soybeans are grown in high-priority areas for conservation in Brazil, but not in North America. Similarly, wheat is grown in areas of lower priority for conservation in Eastern Europe than in Western Europe.

Likewise, the nation to which the product is exported is correlated with the type of land used for its production.

The United States, the European Union, China, and Japan rely heavily on their trading partners to meet their demand for beef and dairy products.

However, more than a quarter of Japan’s beef and dairy products comes from high-priority conservation areas, while in other regions that figure is closer to 10 percent.