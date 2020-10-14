Dated yesterday, a joint press release from Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture, and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, herself in charge of Industry tells us that, on the same day, they brought together for the fourth time this year “representatives of agricultural producers, agrifood industries and distributors within the framework of a commercial relations monitoring committee. At a time when the 2020-2021 trade relations are starting and when the recovery plan is supporting the modernization of players in the sector, the ministers recalled that a better distribution of value was more than ever a priority, in the right direction. of the EGALIM law ”.

To understand the meaning of this press release, you should know that from the middle of autumn to the end of February, a long “negotiation” takes place every year between the retail chains and their suppliers to the food industry. We discuss the price that Auchan, Carrefour, Leclerc and others will pay for a particular brand of camembert, yogurt, packaged milk, sausage, ham, hamburger of the Charal brand supplied by Bigard. The same goes for thousands of other products that will be listed for a year on store shelves. This year, the negotiations promise to be tough as ever. Indeed, presenting themselves as the defenders of the purchasing power of households in decline due to economic recession and rising unemployment, the major brands have been competing for weeks in communication to highlight promotions that cut prices; since discounts are often granted by suppliers to increase sales volumes, their customers threatening them to import more if they fail to obtain these discounts.

To loosen this vise, food processors are looking to lower the price of raw products, starting with milk and live animals leaving the farm. In order to lower these prices on the domestic market, the most common technique is to import UHT milk and cull cow carcasses from Ireland or Poland, carcasses of delicatessen pigs from Spain or Germany, tomatoes from Netherlands of Spain and Morocco and especially pre-cut chicken meat from Brazil or Ukraine as part of free trade agreements dating from the beginning of this century for Brazil, from 2014 concerning Ukraine.

Significant increase in production costs for farmers

In 2020, the summer drought reduced cereal yields such as grass and corn forage for silage to feed dairy cows, sheep, goats and slaughter animals. As a result, it increased production costs in each of these sectors. But the prices have not changed accordingly. Very recently, INSEE noted an average price drop of 3.2% over one year for animal production, including a drop of 2.5% for cow’s milk. This INSEE study told us that the price of common wheat, which is used to produce bread, was up 10.8% over one year, but down -3.2% over the past three months. Let us add that in 2020, the yield per hectare of common wheat was down 10% on the average of the last five years and by nearly 25% in 2019. Even sold 10% more expensive than there was a year, the producer’s remuneration remains lower than last year. The balance sheet for 2020 will even show a deficit in a large number of cereal farms.

The same INSEE note indicated that the prices of slaughter animals leaving the farm are, over one year, down by -2.5% on average, of which -14.8% for pigs while those of large cattle were up 0.3% year over year, as did those of chickens. Year on year, the price of cow’s milk had fallen by -2.5%. But, due to the consequences of summer drought, we are witnessing an increase in production costs which will last until spring 2021 in the best cases. Because of their unforeseen expenses in purchasing fodder, pastoralists need to sell at a higher price to cover their production costs and generate income.

The perverse effects of a spiral of low prices in stores

Will this increase in production costs be taken into account in the standoff that starts between processors and distributors? Without answering this question, a dispatch from Agence France Presse (AFP) dated October 9 successively cited Jacques Creyssel, the boss of the Federation of Commerce and Distribution (FDC) and Richard Girardot, the president of the National Association. food companies (ANIA). Without directly mentioning the price war in which the brands are engaged in order to gain market share against each other, Jacques Creyssel declared: “the distribution margin has been reduced very significantly over the past several years, whereas there at the same time has the need to continue to invest in the face of competition from transnationals ”.

And Richard Girardot responds in these terms: “If we have started again in a spiral of low prices, companies will not have the means to invest and all the efforts made by the government in terms of stimulus will be useless”. It is therefore in a tense context that the annual negotiations between agribusiness companies and large-scale retailers begin.

The Egalim Law, a deception wanted by Emmanuel Macron

With the Egalim Law, passed in 2017 by his parliamentary majority, Emmanuel Macron promised to clean up these trade relations by giving their fair share of added value to farmers who supply raw materials. In a speech at Rungis on October 11 of that year, he promised farmers that agricultural prices would be fixed on the basis of production costs. “But, he told them immediately, this new approach would not be enough because it will only be effective if the farmers really come together in producer organizations to have more influence in the negotiations by taking advantage of the possibilities of competition law” .

This is easier said than done when you produce perishable goods and buyers can import without limit, more easily “taking advantage of the possibilities of competition law” in this rather perverse way. It is also the speech of Emmanuel Macron which always inspires Jacques Creyssel when he asks “the reversal of the negotiation system, first between the farmer and the industrialist, then between the industrialist and the distributor”.

Loot the peasants first and we, the marketers, we will then impose our conditions on your agri-food sector which has a few large firms and a multitude of SMEs, Jacques Cryssel seems to say to Richard Girardot, his partner at ANIA. Creyssel had correctly interpreted the speech delivered at Rungis by Emmanuel Macron. But this way of acting through permanent plunder is killing agriculture slowly. To take just one example, the price per kilo of pork carcass paid to the breeder was € 1.36 last October 5 at the Plérin market in the Côtes d’Armor compared to € 1.66 a year earlier. . On the other hand, the ton of soybean cake, a vegetable protein imported from Brazil to enter the daily ration of the pig, cost 385 € when it arrived in French ports against 320 € a year earlier.

Also quoted by AFP, Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture since this summer, recognized at the beginning of September that the Egalim law “has not yet achieved its objectives”. It is the least that we can say and it shows that it is urgent to act at the level of the government.

Gerard Le Puill