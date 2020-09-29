Food prices PTT: Fears raised by the coronavirus pandemic about rising food prices do not seem to be coming true in Finland

This year, the most expensive fruits and berries. Demand for pork in Asia has driven growth in food exports, but domestic consumption of meat is declining.

Coronavirus pandemic Fears about rising food prices do not seem to materialize in Finland, but the changes in food prices will be quite small this year as well as next year, predicts Pellervo Taloustutkimus PTT.

The research institute published its autumn 2020 agricultural and food economy forecast on Tuesday.

Already in the spring, the price of food rose sharply in the EU, but in Finland the rise remained low.

In Finland food prices will rise by an average of 1.5 per cent this year and 0.5 per cent next year.

“This year, fruit and berry prices will rise the most, by six per cent. Fruit prices are being pushed up by shortages of seasonal labor in other EU countries. Bad weather also affected prices. Meat and vegetable prices are also rising slightly more than average, or about two per cent, ”says PTT’s acting director. research director Hanna Karikallio.

Back in April, PTT anticipated that export restrictions could also complicate food supply. “Export restrictions remained short-lived, so the food crisis was avoided,” Karikallio now praises.

Pork and increased export demand for milk powders has led to an increase in Finnish food exports. Instead, exports of cheese and butter, for example, are falling.

Exports of Finnish pork to Asia have been plentiful, as African swine fever has eroded pork production in China and elsewhere in Asia.

Next year, exports will fall, when pork production has returned to its feet in Asia, PTT predicts. In addition, the spread of plague to Germany, the EU’s largest pork exporter, is creating uncertainty in the pork market.

Grain exports are also shrinking, as yields in Finland will be lower than last year due to the dry early summer.

“Grain there are quite plenty of stocks. Therefore, no significant changes in grain prices are expected. The difficult harvesting conditions in the autumn will increase uncertainty in the grain market. Potential quality problems can raise the price of bread wheat in particular slightly, ”says a senior agricultural economist. Tapani Yrjölä In the PTT press release.

Barley and wheat yields are declining the most. The rye crop will return to normal after the peak year, and oat production will decrease less than other cereals.

Milk production is on the rise this year as feed yields have been good and plentiful. Milk production in Finland increased for the first time since 2015, but it is expected to decline again next year.

Dairy products the structure of consumption changed significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic, as more than usual consumption shifted from restaurants and large kitchens to homes, increasing consumption of yoghurt and cheese, for example.

Driven by milk powder exports, the producer price of milk is rising slightly this year.

Although pork production will turn upwards this year, driven by increased exports from Asia, its domestic consumption is declining and beef consumption is also declining.

Despite the increase in the consumption of poultry meat, the total consumption of meat will decrease as last year.

Coronavirus the further weakening of the general economic situation has reduced agricultural costs.

“As costs decrease, entrepreneurial income in agriculture will grow strongly this year,” Yrjölä says in a press release.

Entrepreneurial income will be strengthened by the exceptional growth in milk and pork production this year. Next year, entrepreneurial income will fall again as the cost level rises and production returns to a normal development trajectory, PTT predicts.

This year, entrepreneurial income in agriculture is forecast to rise by 15 percent, to about 1.1 billion euros. In 2021, on the other hand, entrepreneurial income will fall by eight percent.