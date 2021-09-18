The European energy crisis has hit the fertilizer industry, jeopardizing food supplies. As reported Bloomberg, the reduction in food supply will lead to a jump in food prices.

Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara International ASA said it will cut about 40 percent of its production capacity in Europe due to record increases in energy prices. Yara trades in approximately one-third of the world’s ammonia, used in both fertilizers, textiles, cosmetics, automotive and healthcare. The company’s factories are located in the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Italy, France, Great Britain and Belgium.

Another firm, CF Industries, announced on August 15 that it is shutting down two factories in Britain due to energy costs. The region’s industrial giants, including Germany’s BASF SE, have also warned of the negative impact of a surge in electricity prices.

Gas prices in Europe more than tripled in 2021, calling into question the economic recovery in the eurozone. The UK, which has left the EU, is also on the verge of an energy disaster. The increased gas prices, weak work of wind farms and the cessation of electricity supply from France put the country in a crisis situation.

The sharp rise in the cost of food was influenced not only by electricity prices, but also by increased costs due to extreme weather conditions and the pandemic. Transportation costs continue to rise, and supply chain disruptions continue to occur due to local lockdowns. Hurricane Ida and Storm Nicholas also wreaked havoc on agriculture. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), food prices have reached a record high in 60 years. Inflation hit the poorest import-dependent countries especially hard.