A contradiction. Market traders claim that food prices especially of fruits and vegetables They have gone down and sometimes they have preferred not to have much profit so as not to affect the consumer.

However, even with the drop in food costs, the citizen or salaried worker affirms that the money is not enough to buy food. One day it’s low and the next it’s high, some say.

Something is happening in the economy of the Mazatlecossince the general expression of citizens is that “money is not enough”, despite the fact that the minimum wage increased to 207.44 pesos and professional salaries also registered an increase.

This situation will have to be better analyzed with the authorities and citizens, since it is not only the food purchase, but other expenses of the family economy, such as school fees, or payment of public services.

