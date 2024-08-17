Summer is hereand hell began: the romanticization of holidays sucks. Even collecting all the reels of your favorite influencers in Lanzarote will not make you forget the countless dirty tricks of the clever ones who try to do the same every damn August. Almost all vacationers store horror stories related to food in our memories. We have the punishment so assumed that we even include them in the pack; Holidays wouldn’t be the same without a sneaky food poisoning, some camouflaged white label bravas or a heart attack ticket.

You can hide the crap under a nice rug instagrammerbut the filth of the heat wave will still be there, latent and toxic like Chernobyl snot. In parallel to the parade of idiots on borrowed boats enjoying ‘rice’ on board with Cuca, Pipi and Bosco, there is another summer, that of the rest of us mortals. A pandemonium of sunburn, inflatable unicorns, evil children stuffed with sugar and, what interests us, gastronomic nightmares that would make anyone cry in a fetal position. Alberto Chicote.

Fantasy Island

One of my most psychedelic experiences took place in a restaurant in Menorca that, fortunately, has disappeared. All the terraces were packed, except for one, and so we went. The continuous consumption of gin and lemonade prevented us from suspecting a miracle; the insistence of the children, seduced by the pizza menu, was another of the keys to the debacle.

Suddenly, terrifying pizzas with strange shapes began to arrive at the table. One tried to emulate the silhouette of Mickey Mouse’s head and looked like a bovine stool. Another tried to be shaped like Bart Simpson’s head, but it looked worse than the recently removed spleen of a T-Rex. Roman-style squid defrosted in Repsol oil, Pacific scallops renamed as zamburiñas with rice that came from a place far beyond the fifth range and a monumental host in the shape of a ticket. All we needed was a mass food poisoning to complete the package.

The Balearic Islands are fertile ground for unscrupulous gastronomic cheats. Maria Loa cook, educator and winner of Masterchef 10, has been one of the many victims of the Formentera effect, a paradoxical and inexplicable phenomenon: on the quintessential hippy/bohemian island, prices are 100% cayetanos. “There were two of us, and we paid 110 euros for a plate of six frozen prawns, a burrata with a base of regulinchi-seasoned mesclun, some grilled micro sardines, and two beers. And it was just a beach bar: an armed robbery,” she says.

Microsardines at a golden price Antonio Hugo Photo (Getty Images)

Blood and sand

When the sun is hot here on the beach, something slimy and crawling moves in the chill out areas. It would be very easy to go for the greasy beach bar of a lifetime, but for some time now, more chic spaces have flourished on the beaches of our country that also blow up your intestinal flora, but with two added factors that make them more dangerous: a lot of pretensions and astronomical rip-offs. The director of Comidista, Mikel Iturriagaexperienced a tale of ‘body horror’ in one of these torture chambers, on the Barcelona coast.

“It was one of those tacky, pretentious and abominable digivolutions of the classic chiringuito called beach barwhich usually range from surfer to Balinese. While a DJ tortured us with disgusting chill-out music, waiters who say “Hi guys!” even if you’re 95 years old served us mediocre tapas, lifeless salads and rice dishes capable of killing a Valencian with a stroke. We paid 60 euros per person, after correcting a bill in which they had tried to sneak in things we hadn’t ordered (another classic of this type of establishment, where you always have to look at the bill with a magnifying glass),” he recalls.

From the same producers of beach baranother even more nauseating format has already arrived in Spain: the beach club. A megapija version 3.0 of the chiringuito that drives football players crazy and cryptobroswith exclusive hammocks, Magnum bottles more expensive than your car, absurd ceviches, and house DJs who charge a fortune to do funny things with the equalizers.

The chef and businessman Ivan Surinder ended up in one of these temples of bad taste and came out scalded. “We were in Mykonos and they recommended a place that was full of tourists. We had no idea where we were going; it was a beach club It looked ‘nice’, but when the food arrived, we were shocked. The salad was a bunch of Florette in a bowl, and the meats they served us were straight Hacendaño”. This is not the first tourist trap he has encountered during his holiday trips. “You don’t know where you are and you trust places that look well-equipped, but in these places in tourist areas the food is quite poor,” he says.

Beans are cooked everywhere

Also on the other side of the beach spectrum, savage attacks on the dignity of the working holidaymaker are committed. It usually happens in coastal towns that receive captive visitors, clients who can only take refuge in one place and have no choice but to submit to the law of the bad fried food or die of hunger and thirst, between beach sessions. He tells it Monica Escuderocoordinator and editor of Comidista, who usually spends her holidays in a town in the Empordà not suitable for gourmets.

“There is a supposedly fine restaurant where I have seen them serve ‘homemade and fresh from the market’ calamari that are Makro squid with their batter, ‘homemade bravas’ from a bag with a splash of Caster ketchup, and paellas with ingredients more mummified than Nefertiti.” You can’t even take refuge in the Frankfurter when you fancy a shot of fat and holiday relaxation stuffed into white bread: “They don’t even get the ingredients right, the cook-waiter smokes at the bar and over the fryer, and the cockroaches are running riot. If you think that part of the concept of ‘holiday’ involves taking a break from cooking from time to time – and you are also the person who usually cooks – you are screwed,” he says.

The writer Kiko Amat also survived a summer gastronomic challenge in a local restaurant where he went with his family and some friends. A hellish experience that he wrote about in El Comidista. To start with, they were almost left to die of hunger and thirst from waiting so long. “We had started to feel each other up, suspecting that someone had thrown Frodo Baggins’ cloak of invisibility over us,” he says.

But there is something worse than dying of starvation and dehydration: being forced to swallow it. “They gave us a ‘crispy paella reduction’, or what in countries less given to hyperbolic fantasy would be known as Do-ri-tos. Fucked. Doritosaccompanied shortly after by an explosive, almost ethereal in its insignificance, what-are-you-telling-me dish of tomato and anchovy. “Bread and tomato in a pill form, for astronauts,” he explains.

The horror story ended as expected, with a ticket for 200 euros that smelled like a scam from the other end of the bar. It is possible that Amat still wakes up at night, drenched in sweat, scarred for life by that suicidal incursion from which he only took, by way of apology, a few miserable shots of garnatxa.

Everything was very nice except the food. Juana Mari Moya (Getty Images)

From lies to stomach cramps

In summer, the boundaries between ingredients are relaxed, as if there were a license to trick tourists, and here there is peace and then nausea. Veal becomes ox, and in the most daring restaurants, any piece of meat is wagyu massaged with Acqua di Parma. Hell, how is the tourist going to know that the premium acorn-fed jabugo you’ve placed in his mouth is a Serrano ham from when Bertín Osborne advertised itThen there is what happened to the chef and owner of the restaurant. SalicorniaJuan Höhr, in his hometown, Cadiz. “We studied the menu and decided to order tuna sashimi. The tuna they promised turned out to be salmon; and salmon sashimi was not on the menu, by the way. They must have run out of tuna and decided to serve us another fish, without saying anything. We decided not to complain and eat the salmon, which we also like. Then the waitress came to ask us what we thought of the food. In a joking tone, I told her that the sashimi was not tuna. The waitress, who didn’t know I was a chef, told us that we were wrong, that they are two very different fish and that it was impossible. To avoid arguing, I told her that we must have been confused; afterwards, my wife and I laughed for a while,” he explains.

But the almond trick becomes a simple anecdote next to one of the deepest terrors of August: food poisoning. The hotel entrepreneur Mani Alam (co-owner, among other businesses, of the restaurants The Fish & Chips Shop Barcelona and Madrid), he had a hallucinogenic trip that would make the toad laugh. “My brother and I sat down in a restaurant in Barcelona and ordered two tuna sandwiches for breakfast.” Everything seemed to be in order, but when they got home they had a strange feeling. “We were inflated and our faces turned red. It was like having a balloon in our brain: everything was going slowly. We went to the emergency room, different doctors checked us several times, we feared the worst. They asked us if we had taken drugs, we denied it, but I think they didn’t believe us. They pricked us with something, the balloon went down and it was clear that we had been poisoned because the tuna was in very bad condition: now we know what it feels like to be drugged,” he recalls.

Emosido deceived

In August 2015, journalist Jon Pagola He posted on X – at that time, Twitter – a ticket he found on the table of a bar in the tourist epicentre of Donostia. Two small beers and two bottles, 17 euros. “Many said that we were exaggerating, that Donostia is not Magaluf and things like that. But one of the consequences of becoming a tourist destination is that: some unscrupulous hoteliers will take advantage of you,” he says.

From then on, people began to photograph and air on social networks abusive notes slipped into traps for tourists. A practice that has become a whole summer genre and has revealed inconceivable valuations: Beers for almost 5 euros in Donostia too, slaps to the VISA and dignity, where else, in Formenterawhere a sea bass in salt can cost you double your pay and the concept “prices according to market” means “we are going to put a knife to your jugular to rob you and you will have to call Cofidis to pay the ticket”. The museum of horrors has no end.

The transatlantic rip-off also exists

But it is not only in Spain that the typical August stabbings take place. The journalist Toni Garcia Ramonwho has traveled around the world, could fill a best-seller 800 pages of thefts suffered overseas. “We were spending the summer holidays in Canada. In Montreal, they recommended a restaurant next to the hotel. Very summery. Good fish. The maitre suggested the fish of the day. We ordered it without starters, with tiramisu for dessert, and two glasses of wine. It all came to 450 euros. Plus, we ended up vomiting in the hotel.” By the way, in Toronto they charged them 500 euros for a tempranillo that costs 28 here. “Don’t go on holiday to Canada,” he says.

Halloween is on October 31st, but the real terror is undoubtedly in August. Beware of those yellowish salads that have been sitting on the counter for ages. Someone should thoroughly study the prices of the entire menu before taking a table and it is much safer to enter the discotheque of Irreversible than in a beach club. No to bagged salads at lobster prices and, as Sergeant Esterhaus said in Hill Street Blues: In August, be careful out there.

