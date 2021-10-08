A Mallorcan restaurant has been ordered to give a couple a refund for their wedding reception and pay them compensation after a third of the guests got food poisoning.

The wedding took place in September 2016, but in the days after the reception, 52 guests went to the doctor with gastric symptoms.

The restaurateur claimed the food was analyzed and found to be in good condition, but the court ruled that there was no other explanation for so many guests getting sick.

The couple will receive a total of 14,000 euros, which includes the full amount for the reception plus 2,500 euros.