Food | “People don’t understand their own best” – this is how the state guides Finns’ eating

May I the state to dictate what Finns eat? The question has come up in the discussion again, as the government’s months-long dispute over the climate food program has continued.

A former ice hockey player in particular attracted attention Teemu Selänten statement on the matter on the messaging service Twitter. According to Selänte, the fact that the state decides what people eat would be “commissioning at its best”.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (Centre), on the other hand, said that it is not the job of the state or politicians to act as “food police” and tell people a quantitative goal for reducing meat consumption. According to Kurvinen, an agreement on the climate food program is unlikely to be reached during this government term.

In reality the state acts as a kind of food police even now.

It guides citizens’ eating, drinking and food production through, among other things, taxation, nutritional recommendations and agricultural subsidies. In addition, the EU gives schools support for buying cow’s milk, for example.

Apart from agricultural subsidies, the main justification for these measures is public health.

The state’s task is specifically to guide citizens in the right direction, says the Food Safety Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Sebastian Hielm. Hielm is also the vice-chairman of the State Nutrition Advisory Board.

“We don’t believe in banning certain foods either, but different support policies can make certain healthier foods easier to buy than others. It’s an unfortunate fact that people don’t understand their own best.”

HS gathered examples of how the state tries to guide citizens’ eating and food production.

Excise duty is half as much for sugar-free drinks as for products containing sugar.

Taxes

Food and drink choices are most directly controlled by taxation. There has been a desire to reduce alcohol consumption by tightening its taxation.

There is also an attempt to reduce the consumption of soft drinks, i.e. for example juices and lemonades, with their excise tax. It is half as much for sugar-free products as for products containing sugar.

Parliament is also considering a government proposal that would further increase the excise tax on drinks with the highest sugar content. The government’s goal is to direct production and consumption to drinks containing less sugar.

The sweets tax was in use in Finland from 2011 to 2017. Problems were seen in which products are defined as sweets.

Health-promoting taxes have been on the agenda again during the elections. At least Sdp, the coalition and the Christian Democrats have recently supported such.

Investigating the issue was also on the agenda of the current government, but only the excise tax on soft drinks is being implemented.

National subsidies are especially important in maintaining milk and beef production in the northern regions.

Agricultural subsidies

Financially, the most significant is supporting food production, i.e. agricultural subsidies.

A common agricultural policy is made in the EU. In addition to that, however, Finland distributes national subsidies, this year a total of 354.6 million euros.

Milk and beef production in the northern regions is especially maintained with national subsidies. Subsidies account for about a third of the total production of all farms.

“They maintain the current level. That’s what they were once created for when we joined the EU,” says the researcher Kauko Koikkalainen From the Natural Resources Center (Luke).

By far the largest part of Finland’s national support is so-called northern support. It is distributed north of the Lappeenranta–Tampere–Pori line, and you get more of it the further north you are and the more milk you produce, for example.

This year, more than half of the northern support, or about 173 million euros, will be paid to milk production. Due to the subsidies, for example, domestic milk and meat become cheaper for Finns.

Koikkalainen points out that if the price of domestic milk and meat were to rise, stores could sell more foreign products. The stores’ own pricing is more important than the subsidies in terms of what the products cost.

Nutritional recommendations

National nutrition recommendations are made by the State Nutrition Advisory Board under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Recommendations have been made for decades.

The common dietary recommendations of the Nordic countries are used as a basis. They are renewed approximately every ten years, the next time next summer. Sebastian Hielm predicts that sustainability and climate aspects will be taken into account more than before.

Compliance with the recommendations is basically up to the people themselves. However, the recommendations affect public procurement, i.e. meals for schools and institutions, for example. They are like the official truth about what is healthy.

“In mass catering, these recommendations are followed quite well. It means that schools basically offer healthy food, i.e. they don’t offer red milk or butter, for example,” says Hielm.

According to Hielm, there is a lot of room for maneuver in nutritional recommendations, but they have proven to be relatively effective.

In practice, the school milk subsidy means that buying milk, buttermilk, yogurts, cold cuts, curds and cheese is cheaper for schools than it would otherwise be.

School milk subsidy and school fruit and vegetable subsidy

School meals are also influenced by the EU. It supports the purchase of fruits, vegetables and cow’s milk products for schools.

This school year 2022–2023 Finland’s allocation about 3.8 million euros for the school milk subsidy.

In practice, the school milk subsidy means that buying milk, buttermilk, yogurts, cold cuts, curds and cheese is cheaper for schools than it would otherwise be. For example, a subsidy of 19 cents is paid per liter of milk.

Often, the support is paid directly to the dairy company, which deducts the amount of the support from its prices for schools. There are certain requirements for products, for example milk and buttermilk must be fat-free and vitamin D-fortified. Support is not available for plant-based milks.

Fruit and vegetable subsidies are distributed clearly less. Its allocation for this academic year is approximately EUR 1.6 million.