Polymers: pineapple stems are used to create packaging for perishable products

A team of scientists from Mahidol University has developed an inexpensive and sustainable method for making food packaging from the starch of pineapple stems. Work results published in Polymers magazine.

In connection with the problem of the use of plastics that harm the environment due to the inability to biodegrade, experts are looking for new approaches that could replace plastic in everyday tasks. Particular attention is paid to materials based on starch, for example from corn and tapioca. Now the authors have presented a new way of making packages from alternative sources of starch derived from agricultural waste. This method offers a solution to the plastic waste crisis without compromising food security.

Through a series of experiments, the team created and tested films made from pineapple waste, either alone or combined with glycerin to increase their plasticity. Tests showed that all films had varying degrees of crystal structure, which gave them water resistance. In addition, new materials had the ability to slow down the natural ripening process of bananas. The discovery may be important for the development of technologies to extend the shelf life of perishable products.

In July 2023, employees of the State University of Campinas (Brazil) and the Institute of Food Technology presented biodegradable food packaging based on limonene, which is extracted from the peel of citrus fruits.