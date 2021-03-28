Food Oven egg is a nutritious lunch that is hard to mash

In a hurry, the chef saves on easy-to-make everyday food that fits a variety of fillings. Oven egg tastes great for the whole family.
Oven egg is a great food because after quick initial preparations it is created in the oven as if by itself. It only takes 25 minutes to make an omelet.
Vegetables and mozzarella have been used in this instruction, but you can dip the fillings in the omelet to taste from ham to mushrooms and from feta cheese to bull.
Oven egg
8 eggs
4 dl milk
4 dl zucchini grated
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon crushed black pepper
2 mozzarella balls
cherry tomatoes
In addition
fresh basil
oil for lubrication of the flow
Let the oven heat up to 200 degrees. Break the eggs into a bowl. Add milk, grated zucchini, salt and pepper. Mix until smooth. Pour the egg mass into an oiled baking dish.
Drain the mozzarella and dry the surface with kitchen paper. Tear the mozzarella into pieces and spread the pieces on the surface of the omelet along with the cherry tomatoes.
Bake the eggplant in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until it has just clotted. Finish with fresh basil.
