Food Oven egg is a nutritious lunch that is hard to mash

In a hurry, the chef saves on easy-to-make everyday food that fits a variety of fillings. Oven egg tastes great for the whole family.

Oven egg is a great food because after quick initial preparations it is created in the oven as if by itself. It only takes 25 minutes to make an omelet.

Vegetables and mozzarella have been used in this instruction, but you can dip the fillings in the omelet to taste from ham to mushrooms and from feta cheese to bull.

Oven egg

8 eggs

4 dl milk

4 dl zucchini grated

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon crushed black pepper

2 mozzarella balls

cherry tomatoes

In addition

fresh basil

oil for lubrication of the flow