From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 04/10/2023 – 7:59

The food away from home sector for network operators associated with the IFB (Instituto Foodservice Brasil) closed August 2023 with nominal growth of 9.4% and real growth – discounted for inflation – of 3.6% in sales, in relation to same period last year.

The data is included in the Foodservice Performance Index (IDF), a survey carried out monthly by the institute, which covers 16 associated chains. In comparison with same-store sales, the increase was 6.6%. In the year to date (from January to August 2023), the increase was 11.9%.

+ Açaí franchise quadruples revenue with record heat days in Brazil

The study also shows that the share of the delivery channel remains significant for establishments, representing 20.9% of total sales.

Stores located in shopping centers, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, airports and strip malls, recorded a turnover variation of 8.9% compared to August of the previous year, while street stores had a variation of 11.1%.

In relation to the number of transactions, the increase was 3.7% when compared to the same month last year. Year to date, growth is 4.2%. Now, when talking about the networks’ average ticket, the increase was 4.7% in the period of one year, reaching R$40.40 in August 2023, against R$38.60 in August 2022.

“This increase in the average ticket during the pandemic reached a 20% increase, today it remains controlled, and even below inflation”, highlights Ingrid Devisate, vice-president of the IFB, in a note.

As for the number of stores in the annual comparison, the increase was 1.1%, reaching 6,911 units. In August, 32 establishments were opened – 12 in shopping centers and 20 in street stores. On the other hand, 8 were closed – 5 in shopping centers and 3 in street stores. Kiosks, which represent compact commercial locations, with a service point and a reduced brand menu, increased by 0.6%, compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 3,029 units compared to 3,011 in August 2022.