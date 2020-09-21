Food One-third of women and a quarter of men eat too much sugar – Researcher says bigger problem is still making many diets fatty and more protein-rich

However, the use of sugar by Finns has decreased. The amount of salt and fat is a bigger problem.

About one in three Finnish women and about one in four Finns eat too much sugar. The added sugar should cover no more than 10% of the daily energy intake.

Healthy eating habits do not exceed the recommendation, ie too much sugar is obtained from sugar drinks, sweets and various sweet desserts, says Professor of Nutrition at the University of Helsinki Mikael Fogelholm.

“Looking at the overall picture, however, the use of sugar is not a very big problem in Finland. For example, almost every Finn eats too much salt, and only a quarter of Finns eat enough fiber, ”says Fogelholm.

A specialist researcher at the Department of Health and Welfare agrees Heli Kuusipalo. According to him, a clearly bigger problem than sugar is that the diet of many Finns has become even fatter and more protein-rich.

The use of sugar by Finns has decreased further over the last ten years. Kuusipalo thinks that there is a general awareness of the harmfulness of sugar. Many even pot a “carbohydrate comb” that reaches not only for added sugar but also for healthy carbohydrates.

Fogelholm says that a recommended intake of less than ten percent does not have to go with the use of sugar. If, on the other hand, the recommendation is clearly and long-term exceeded, the use of sugar will begin to cause harm.

A high intake of sugar affects the body’s fat metabolism by raising fat levels. This can, over a long period of time, predispose to cardiovascular disease.

The pancreas is also stressed when it has to keep its blood sugar level constant. This in turn can predispose to type 2 diabetes.

“When it comes to health in general, sugar brings energy to the body, but no vitamins or minerals. Thus, a large amount of sugar in a way dilutes the nutrient density of the diet, which impairs general human health and can also predispose to the aforementioned diseases. ”

Fogelholmin according to studies have shown that people who consume a lot of sugar and especially sugary soft drinks tend to have an otherwise unhealthy diet. This exacerbates the unhealthy effects of sugar.

If, on the other hand, the diet is otherwise healthy, but for one reason or another only too much sugar is obtained, the likelihood of harm is reduced. This is also the case for people who exercise a lot.

Kuusipalo reminds that it is also important to limit the use of sugar from the point of view of dental health. There should be breaks of at least two hours between meals, snacks and non-water drinking.

If a person consuming large amounts of sugar dropped their sugar intake to normal levels, the benefits would be reflected in the body’s fat metabolism in just a few months. Fogelholm and Kuusipalo recommend moderate changes at a time. The first and most important step could be to switch from sugar drinks to artificial sweetened drinks.