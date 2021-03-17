Food New food strategy guides Finland towards a healthy and sustainable food system: roach fish and insects, for example, are the sources of protein of the future

The research institutes are preparing a food research strategy that will enable Finland to respond to the pressures of population growth, climate change and natural loss in the change of the food system.

New According to the food strategy, all Finns can follow a healthy, safe and sustainable diet in 2035. At that time, the food system is waste-free, production is competitive and Finland is a pioneer in new ways of operating.

According to Finnish research institutes, the time is ripe for a change in the Finnish food system.

VTT, the Universities of Helsinki, Turku and Eastern Finland, the Natural Resources Center, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Finnish Food Safety Authority have defined the ways in which Finland can respond to changes in the food environment.

Released on Wednesday food research strategy is to steer Finland towards a healthy and sustainable food system. According to researchers, research and innovation would also create new opportunities for economic growth.

Change is needed as the world food system faces major challenges. They are created by population growth, climate change, the loss of biodiversity and unsustainable food production methods. At the same time, a huge amount of food is still being wasted.

The future a leader of the strategy working group, a research professor at VVT, will be created Nesli Sözerin through systematic and multidisciplinary research, genuine collaboration and new innovations. At the same time, Finland can benefit from the economic growth opportunities brought about by change.

“With a common food research strategy, we define multidisciplinary research entities that will lead to a sustainable food system in Finland by 2035,” says Sözer.

Researchers have designed pathways of change towards a food system that increases the well-being of society, supports economic growth and offers growth opportunities for Finnish food producers and the food industry based on scientific knowledge and food innovations.

Sustainable and the transition to climate-wise food production means, among other things, the development and widespread adoption of new farming methods and primary production methods, as well as circular economy solutions.

Opportunities for Finland are provided by comprehensive water resources and a transparent food chain that is relatively short and easy to manage.

Finland’s nutrition and food expertise, on the other hand, are already well-known strengths in the world. By developing healthy and sustainable foods from Finnish protein sources, Finland can create new export products and improve protein self-sufficiency.

According to researchers, good Finnish sources of protein include roach fish, many arable crops, insects and microbially produced protein, which is one example of the opportunities offered by cell agriculture.

Insects are also a good source of protein. Growing crickets for food use was studied in Otaniemi, Espoo, in the premises of the Startup Sauna business accelerator in 2017.­

The importance of data and digital solutions is growing even more. According to the strategy, they can be used, among other things, to monitor food safety, authenticity and traceability.

Verification of the sustainability and climate impact of food and food processes, in turn, helps consumers to make more environmentally friendly and sustainable choices.

In Finland is, according to researchers, a real opportunity to take on the role of pioneer and innovation pilot in the transition to the food system of the future.

“Now is the time to seize this opportunity,” said the professor of food science Mari Sandell From the University of Helsinki at the strategy announcement.

According to Sandell, pioneering requires systemic change and innovations that strongly change structures. Citizens’ involvement needs to be increased, for example by developing food education activities for both children and adults.

“Finns are happy to participate in research and testing. Let’s take advantage of this special feature of our culture to develop collaboration and innovation between citizens and research, ”Sandell said.

In general, we need to develop healthy and tasty food that the consumer wants to buy, Sandell stressed.

Sustainable business development, in turn, requires increased collaboration and funding between researchers and companies.

The strategy working group proposes the establishment of a Finnish food research forum. The objectives would be to promote research and education, increase interdisciplinary debate and create joint projects.