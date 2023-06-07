Targeted checks, in recent weeks, by the Command of the Carabinieri for the Protection of Health against illicit forms of marketing of ethnic products imported and distributed over large areas of the national territory. The Carabinieri Nas carried out about 700 inspections from which irregularities emerged in 329 structures, equal to about 50% of the controlled objectives. More than 300 sector operators were reported to the judicial and health authorities and 540 administrative sanctions were contested, for a total value of over 500 thousand euros.

As Nas informs us, foods have been found with an expiration date that has been exceeded, canceled and subsequently modified in order to postpone its validity. Also discovered were 25 tons of meat in a poor state of conservation and in the presence of rodent excrement, other products of non-EU origin completely covered in frozen liquid, which percolated from the ceiling due to a malfunctioning refrigeration system.

Overall, 2,000 tonnes of food products unsuitable for consumption due to lack of traceability, in poor condition and or held in premises affected by poor hygiene and/or with irregular labeling were seized, for a commercial value of approximately 4 million EUR. The use of illegal warehouses for storing products, warehouses in poor hygienic-sanitary conditions, environments lacking the minimum health, structural and safety requirements for workers also emerged, which led to the application of closure or suspension measures of the activity by 15 commercial companies.