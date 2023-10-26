There are more and more applications of nanomaterials in the food sector, from iron in nanoform for supplements to nanocellulose as ‘novel food’ or for packaging, and it is increasingly necessary to find methods that guarantee consumer safety and are capable of providing responses to this variety of materials. In this context, the New approach methodologies (Nam) have assumed great importance, which allow important information on mechanisms to be obtained without resorting to animal testing. The latest developments were presented today during the ‘fourth national conference on nanotechnologies and nanomaterials in the food sector and their safety evaluation’, which was held at the headquarters of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

“Recent developments in nanoscience have opened up new perspectives in many sectors, from the biomedical to the food sector – stated the Extraordinary Commissioner of the ISS, Rocco Bellantone, opening the proceedings -. Innovation heralds undoubted benefits, but the problem of evaluating its safety arises, and risk assessment always poses a great difficulty.”

In this context – reports the ISS – the experts of the Department of Food Safety, Nutrition and Veterinary Public Health (Sanv) coordinate international projects supported by funding from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), illustrated at the conference, such as Nanocellup and Nams4nano Lot 3: the first on nanocellulose, while the second aims to analyze five ‘case studies’ to demonstrate the effectiveness of the methodological approaches used, including the use of organisms other than mammals (for example fish embryos), cell cultures, in silico models based on information technologies, omics technologies, in security assessments. Overall, EFSA has allocated 5.3 million euros to the Nams4nano project.

“The methodologies for risk assessment of the applications of nanotechnology in the food and nutrition sector – explains Francesco Cubadda, of the Sanv Department of the ISS and scientific director of the conference – have gone through a new phase of maturation and new guidance documents have been published by EFSA. These documents establish the scientific standards for the regulatory evaluation of the safety of nanomaterials in the EU: their ultimate aim is to protect the health of European citizens through the identification of solid and transparent evaluation paths, the lack of which it would slow down innovation in a strategic sector”.