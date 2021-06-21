Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 round loaf of white bread
- 4tbsp Pesto
- 250g smoked ham, finely sliced
- 100g salami, finely sliced
- 250g tomatoes, sliced
- 2 mozzarella cheese, sliced
- 100ml olive oil
- 6 large basil leaves, torn
- Sea salt / ground black pepper
Method:
1 Slice the loaf horizontally and scrape out some of the crumb.
2 Spread the inside of the top and the bottom with pesto.
3 Arrange sliced tomatoes, basil leaves and mozzarella on the bottom and arrange the smoked ham and salami slices on top.
4 Sprinkle with olive oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
5 Place the other half of the loaf on top. Cut into wedges and serve.
.
Leave a Reply