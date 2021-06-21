Serves 4

Ingredients

1 round loaf of white bread

4tbsp Pesto

250g smoked ham, finely sliced

100g salami, finely sliced

250g tomatoes, sliced

2 mozzarella cheese, sliced

100ml olive oil

6 large basil leaves, torn

Sea salt / ground black pepper

Method:

1 Slice the loaf horizontally and scrape out some of the crumb.

2 Spread the inside of the top and the bottom with pesto.

3 Arrange sliced ​​tomatoes, basil leaves and mozzarella on the bottom and arrange the smoked ham and salami slices on top.

4 Sprinkle with olive oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

5 Place the other half of the loaf on top. Cut into wedges and serve.