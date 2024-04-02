Food | Maija Itkonen's protein startup Onego is building a factory in the United States because EU regulations are too strict.

Food entrepreneur Maija Itkonen's new company makes egg whites in a bioreactor. The company raised 36.5 million euros in funding and plans to build a factory in the United States. The reason is Europe's tough permit process.

Serial entrepreneur Maija Itkonen answers the phone from California and is happy to tell you why.

“You can't say that we would be rather here. Europe is not an option at all,” Itkonen says.

Itkonen is especially known for the company that introduced rolled oats to the market, but in recent years he has been working on a new business idea for the food market.