Food | Last year, the food bill of Finns became more expensive by more than 500 euros, and the rise in prices is not over yet

The market prices of food raw materials and farm production costs have been in a downward trend. Finns’ shopping baskets are still getting more expensive, but not as drastically as last year.

Food bill became more expensive last year than in women’s memory, but what price changes should we be prepared for now?

First, the good news: The most intense rise in prices is already behind us. Last year, food prices in Finland rose by an average of 10.5 percent.

And then the bad: Food prices continue to rise.

Specialist researcher at the Natural Resources Center (Luke). Hanna Karikallio estimates that even at the beginning of the year, prices will rise significantly compared to last year, but the pace will calm down all the time. He believes that the price peaks were seen last November, compared to which food prices already started to decline in December.

“During the spring, the price increase would be around 5-10 percent, and the rest of the year will be on both sides of zero. I wouldn’t be surprised if, at the end of the year, some month, the invoice is also used”, Karikallio estimates.

On the other hand, the main reason for the possible drop in prices would be that the prices in the comparison period, i.e. last year’s autumn, were already the result of a record-breaking rise.

Last May, Luke anticipates that food prices would rise by about 10 percent in 2022, which would increase the annual food bill of Finns by 500 euros. The realized price increase was 10.5 percent.

This year, too, food takes up a larger share of Finns’ disposable income than before.

“If the price increase goes to about five percent, it means that 200 euros more money should be found for food this year on an annual basis,” says Karikallio.

Food on the world market, the rise in energy prices and the shock caused by the war started by Russia caused the price curves to rise towards the heavens. However, the pressure for price increases already started in the fall of 2021, says the research director of Pellervo’s economic research (PTT) Sari Forsman-Hugg.

“At that time, the costs of agricultural production inputs, i.e. energy, feed and fertilizers, started to become more expensive. The war was a big market shock for this,” he says.

The market prices of grain and vegetable oils have been in a visible decline in recent months. Some of the prices have already reached the same level as before the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Finns noticed, for example, that the price of coffee was rising exceptionally fast. Last year, coffee was 37 percent more expensive than the previous year. Now the market price of coffee has dropped considerably lower than a year ago and the harvests have been good. At some point, it should appear on store shelves as well.

Food however, the rise in prices is maintained by the effects of rising production costs on producers. All the increased costs have not yet been reflected in the prices paid to producers.

Production inputs, i.e. energy and fertilizer prices, have been in a downward trend. Currently, producer prices are rising faster than the prices of production inputs. However, there is still something to catch up on, because the costs rose really hard and fast.

“The situation has calmed down and the direction is right. The prices of production inputs in agriculture are falling even more at the moment. For example, energy prices are high, but manageable,” says Karikallio.

According to Forsman-Hugg, the costs of agriculture are also still significantly higher than before the drastic increase in costs that started in the fall of 2021. Some of the costs have already returned to pre-war levels.

“Food production costs are still higher than usual, although many cost peaks have also come down,” says Forsman-Hugg.

“The assumption is that the price level will remain higher than usual,” he says.

Mixed Luken Karikallio and PTT’s Forsman-Hugg state that the assessment of price development is made difficult by the enormous uncertainty that has only increased in the market in recent years.

The expectation that price increases will stabilize does not take into account possible new surprises or shocks. Estimates are based on the fact that, for example, yields are usual or average.

“The situation can’t be called good, food is very expensive at the moment, but if the harvests were average, the situation would be stable,” says Luken Karikallio.

Prices are affected by, for example, the prices of production inputs for the next growing season, energy costs, the effects of the war situation on economic development, and weather conditions.

“The weak harvest of 2021 contributed to the increase in grain prices,” says PTT’s Forsman-Hugg.

Cereals and the market prices of vegetable oils went up sharply right after Russia invaded Ukraine last February. The fear was that the production and export of the world’s grain fence, i.e. Ukraine, would completely collapse. Russia has also been an important food exporting country.

Ukraine’s harvest turned out better than feared, and the country also sent food abroad, says Karikallio. In general, the success of harvests has a significant impact on the world’s food market. Last year was very variable in terms of weather conditions in different parts of the world.

Russia and Ukraine were among the countries with successful harvests. In some places, farmers suffer from bad floods or droughts, like in India, says Karikallio.

“On average, last year’s harvests were quite good, if you take into account that it was originally thought that you wouldn’t be able to export grain from Ukraine,” says Karikallio.

Still, several African countries have practically depended on grain imported from Ukraine, and the war has exacerbated the famine in these countries.

“The situation is worrying, but perhaps not as bad as was feared when the war started.”