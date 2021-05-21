Food Kristian Tapaninaho wanted to make the perfect pizza – Now the small pizza oven he has developed is a worldwide sales success

The popular Ooni ovens have already been sold in more than a hundred countries.

Quality pizza has become a big trend in recent years.

It shows up in the restaurant offerings, of course, but many also want to make better pizza at home.

That’s what he wanted Kristian Tapaninaho, Developer of the Ooni pizza oven. Now, his exceptionally small pizza ovens, born of his idea, are sold all over the world, most notably in the United States. In Finland, too, they do their business: Verkkokauppa.com’s communications manager Lauri Kutilan according to Oon has become the overwhelming market leader in Finland.