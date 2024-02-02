Of Silvia Turin

There are more and more people who are intolerant to some foods, but they struggle to understand which food causes problems, with the risk of excluding too many of them. The differences between allergy, intolerance and sensitivity, the symptoms, fake tests and how not to end up in the nutritional funnel

Many people have unpleasant physical reactions to some foods: not only celiacs, but also those who are intolerant, allergic and “sensitive”. The galaxy of «food intolerance» is varied and differentiated and it is statistically proven that these problems are growing. We often rely on do-it-yourself to diagnose the disorder, ignoring the difference between allergy and intolerance, excluding entire categories of foods, or relying on tests that are in reality invalid.

To answer the most common questions and indicate the correct path to understand what bothers us, the Sonzogno guys have published Enzo Spisni's book «We are all intolerant». Spisni directs the Translational Physiology and Nutrition laboratory at the University of Bologna, where he is Associate Professor: within the «Sciences for life» series, conceived and directed by Eliana Liotta, he decided to write about this topic because it affects more and more people.

First step: allergy sufferers To tackle the endless topic, let's go step by step and, putting ourselves in the shoes of a reader who has problems and reactions to different foods, we asked Spisni for some initial guidance: who to go to in case of illness?

«There are two types of symptoms after eating that can be seen as alarm signals – replies the specialist -: mild gastrointestinal symptoms (stomach pain, bloating or diarrhoea), or a much stronger symptomatology that includes vomiting or skin problems (swelling, redness). If the symptoms are strong you need to go to an allergist, otherwise to a gastroenterologist.” Let's divide the two areas: what tests will the allergist suggest??

«Normally he will have a series of tests carried out, the main of which is the analysis of type E immunoglobulins (therefore ablood analysis) to identify if there are any antibodies against some particular food – explains the expert -. Once you have understood which food is bothering you (for example dairy products, peaches, shellfish), it is often possible to also find out which one is the single protein which is recognized by my immune system.” What are they for? these analyses?

«They are fundamental to understand, as allergy sufferers, what is at risk: there are some proteins that are denatured by cooking or that, passing through the stomach, are "broken". If this is my case, I will only be subject to non-serious symptoms. Instead, there are very stable proteins, both from a gastric and thermal point of view: if my body is allergic to one of these, I will be at risk of very strong reactions, up to anaphylactic shock (which puts the life). I will have to totally avoid the food and also food contamination." Are there treatments for allergies?



«The drugs intervene only afterwards exposure to the food to which you are allergic and serve to avoid having serious consequences. What can be done as therapy is to undertake a path of “desensitization” which, through the administration of minimal doses of allergen (under medical supervision in a protected environment), tries to accustom the body a little to reacting less violently. It is a path that does not work in all cases and is not without side effects. The few studies done indicate a reasonable success, let's say 50%However, it is a process that must be agreed with the allergist and is especially indicated in subjects who are heavily allergic. It's only done once in a lifetime and if it works there is less risk, especially in the case of contamination which are difficult for all parties to keep under control: restaurants and food producers.”

Second step: the intolerant and sensitive Let's go back to our reader struggling with post-meal disorders: if the symptoms are mild we probably won't have an allergy, but an intolerance or sensitivity. What is the difference?

«Intolerance it doesn't involve the immune system, it's strictly a problem digestive which gives a typical symptomatology of belly. There sensitivityhowever, involves the immune system and can give rise to “extra intestinal” symptoms which can includechronic tiredness, fatigue, headache». At this point the reference specialist becomes e what are the exams what could we do?

«We go there from gastroenterologist, also because many of these problems from the point of view of symptoms overlap with functional diseases of the intestine, such as for example the so-called irritable bowel syndrome or irritable colon, so it is necessary to exclude them. Once it has been ruled out that I have any gastrointestinal problems, the specialist will direct me towards "intolerance tests" which, however, are only carried out for certain categories of foods: for sugars (lactose, sucrose, fructose). They are called "breath test" and measure the presence of hydrogen that is formed following fermentation in the intestine». What should the person who turns out do? intolerant, for example to lactose?

«Certainly do not exclude the food in question because of intolerances or sensitivities they are quantitative. Usually the disorders are highlighted with large quantities of food. If I am lactose intolerant (genetically it is half of the Italian population, even if not everyone has symptoms) means that in the morning I can't drink the cup of milk, but if I stain the coffee nothing happens. I'll have to get used to it reducing the amount of milk until I reach a value that allows me to tolerate it and make the symptoms disappear.”

If the tests don't “work” We wrote that valid tests identify sugar intolerance. What if I'm not in that category, but my intestinal problems continue?

«It often happens that people enter the jungle of gods t

est not validated. They cover everything: panels are made from more than 100 different foods and none of these have scientific validity, but they all have a certain number of false positives. Easily I will be intolerant or sensitive to dozens of foods and it is here that the danger of the reaction that I call “the nutritional funnel”, the reason why I wrote this book». What is it about?

«The reaction that many people have when they can't find what causes them discomfort. The first temptation is that of start excluding all foods that non-validated tests have reported. You fit into one restricted and wrong diet, eating fewer and fewer types of food. Since this is not enough and you are still sick, you do further tests (always not validated) which will find other intolerances and so on, until you end up eating three things or a little more. This food choice is so limited indeed it will dishabit the intestine to everything else and therefore people will convince themselves that they are truly intolerant to almost everything. It's actually because they entered the nutritional funnel.”

A method to discover intolerance What can I do if I have discomfort and can't find the cause?

«Try (possibly followed by a nutritionist) a "exclusion diet" made in a certain way that serves to identify which food or group of foods gives me the most problems. We start with the exclusion of "suspected" food for three weeks. If the symptoms improve or disappear completely, food is abruptly reintroduced and we note whether the symptoms reappear exactly as before. With empirical tests, without trusting the tests, I will be able to identify which foods give me problems. At this point we will exclude that particular food for 60-90 days and then we can proceed re-accustom the intestinetrying to reach a (quantitative) tolerance threshold in small doses."

Intolerances on the rise, why? Many people diagnose allergies and intolerances on their own, but there are tools to really understand what you are suffering from. The errors we can make when trying to identify the foods that are bad for us, however, also suggest a consideration, which is the one from which the idea for the book started: have we all become intolerant?



«Obviously not all of them, but many yes: we are heading towards a very strong increase in allergies and intolerances. The environment we live in has changed. There are studies that show that just being born in the city leads you to have a sub-optimal intestinal microbiota. And this affects the immune system. Add to this the fact that we eat foods that tend to be sterile and instead we would need contact with the good bacteria in the environment to build ourselves a intestinal microbiota robust; in addition, industrial foods often have additives which we know are harmful to the immune system and the gastrointestinal system, such as sweeteners (zero calorie sugars). Even environmental pollutants they play their part, for example microplastics. This is the environment in which we are immersed that tends to weaken the intestine and the barrier between the intestine and the rest of the body. A lot of proteins end up passing into the immune system that shouldn't be there and this triggers the response. It is the price we are paying for this development model.” What food choices can the individual makegiven that it is not easy to impact the environment in which we live?

«Definitely i Organic products they greatly reduce exposure to pesticides, but not that to microplastics and additives. At the supermarket we are careful not to buy cooked and ready foods, to choose the raw foods, avoiding those with very long ingredient lists. These are choices that must also be made by parents for their children, given that the solidity of the immune system is built in the first years of life.”

