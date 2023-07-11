A report released last Tuesday (4) by the National Administrative Department of Statistics of Colombia (Dane), together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO, for its acronym in English), pointed out that about a third of Colombia’s population currently experience severe or moderate food insecurity.

The report is based on data obtained during 2022 and also points out that 28% of the Colombian population had to reduce at some point the quantity and quality of food they consumed daily due to rising prices or lack of access.

“In a situation of economic crisis, where people have little purchasing power, the first to be reduced in quantity and quality are food”, explained Jhenifer Mojica, Minister of Agriculture of Colombia, during the presentation of the report.

She claimed that there is a logistical challenge to make food reach the population in “trade schemes different from the ones we have today”, through, for example, “short trade schemes of commercialization, public purchases”, but that that ” it cannot be fully regulated, as it would have unexpected effects that would result in greater inflation in food.” The minister also stated that only a minority of the country’s population is currently guaranteed their daily food.

The report released on Tuesday was based on the Food Insecurity Experience Scale (Fies), which analyzes people’s ability to have access to regular food and allows identifying the different degrees of food insecurity (moderate, severe or severe). .

Still according to information from the survey, the families of La Guajira, which is located in the Colombian Caribbean region, are the ones that have the biggest problems in terms of food in the country. Moderate or severe food insecurity affects around 53.1% of people living in the region. Next are the departments of Chocó, in the west (50.6%), Cauca, in the southwest (45.4%), Nariño, in the west (43.9%), and Córdoba, which is also in the Colombian Caribbean ( 41.4%).

On the other hand, the departments with the lowest prevalence are those of Bogotá, the country’s capital (15.6%), Quindío (21%), Risaralda (21.3%), Caldas (22.2%) – the three located in center-west region – and Antioquia, in the northwest of the country (22.4%).

The report also showed that food insecurity affects rural households in Colombia more than urban ones, with a difference of up to 18 percentage points. In addition, it is higher in households headed by women, by people with no formal education or with a low level of education, by unemployed or underemployed people, and by indigenous and black people.

Badly structured homes, located in conflict regions of the country (where guerrillas and criminal organizations operate), and with children under five years old are also strongly affected by the lack of regular food.

Data related to food insecurity in Colombia can serve to define national and local public policies that help to mitigate the phenomenon. FAO highlighted that addressing food security is essential for sustainable development.

“Colombia has all the potential to produce the food it needs and ensure food security [da população]. With the exception of some challenges related to corn and soybeans, we can be self-sufficient in relation to the rest”, noted Mojica.

The minister went on to state that “the problem [que a Colômbia enfrenta nesse

momento] is distribution and marketing [dos alimentos]. We need to address the corn issue to bring down the price of proteins like chicken, beef or pork.”

New data amid scandals

New data on food insecurity in Colombia are presented at a time when Gustavo Petro’s government faces its greatest political crisis.

The first left-wing Colombian president, Petro is currently seeing his government being the target of complaints about irregularities involving the 2022 electoral campaign, which even includes possible financing of the Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The scandal, which also affected an ambassador of his government and the head of his presidential office, caused the population’s confidence in the government to drop sharply. The president currently has high disapproval – 59.4%, according to the latest poll released – and also strengthened opposition in parliament.

Since his arrival at the presidency in August 2022, Petro has been promising through speeches to create or enable measures to try to increase food production, lower the cost and democratize access across the country, but in practice he has done little.

In February of this year, data published by another UN agency, the World Food Program (WFP), through the Food Security Assessment, showed that 15.5 million people in the country were in a situation of moderate and severe food insecurity, number that represents about 30% of the population of Colombia.

Already at the beginning of this year, the Ombudsman of the People of Colombia stated that around 22,000 Colombian children suffer from acute malnutrition, most of them living in Bogotá. Still according to the agency, approximately 40% of the Colombian population currently lives in poverty, 11% faces unemployment and 58% of the population survives through informality.