07/12/2023 – 21:56

Table reaches 70.3 million in the country, according to data from 2020 to 2022 – of these, 21.1 million go hungry for not having to eat every day, a number that between 2014 and 2016 was 4 million. experiencing some form of food deprivation reached 70.3 million, which means that one in three people either struggled at home to eat properly (50.2 million) or, in the worst case scenario, actually ended up without what they needed. eat for one or more days (21.1 million) – Brazil has 203 million inhabitants, according to the latest census by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The data, which refer to the period from 2020 to 2022, are contained in the report “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World”, prepared by five agencies of the United Nations (UN) and released this Wednesday (12).

The numbers reveal the worsening of the crisis that has hit Brazilian families in recent years: from 2019 to 2021, food insecurity affected 61.3 million to a greater or lesser extent (15.4 million in an acute situation); from 2014 to 2016, there were 37.6 million (4 million in an acute situation).

The proportion of Brazilians without money to pay for healthy eating also jumped: from 19.6% in 2017 to 22.4% in 2021.

Hunger, defined in the report as chronic undernourishment – ​​when there is a persistent or long-term lack of quality food necessary for well-being –, affects 10.1 million people, but registered a decrease in relation to the period from 2014 to 2016, both in absolute numbers (12.1 million) and in relation to the total population (from 6.5% to 4.7%).

The UN methodology is different from that adopted in a study by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security (Rede Penssan) which pointed to 33 million Brazilians going hungry in 2022 – a survey that included home visits to respondents.

situation in the world

According to the UN report, the number of people going hungry around the globe has grown by 122 million since 2019 and today totals 735 million.

The worsening is attributed to the pandemic, but also to extreme weather events and violent conflicts like the War in Ukraine. The scenario makes the organization’s goal of ending hunger by 2030 seem more distant, also because forecasts show that this number should still remain at a level of 600 million by the end of this decade.

The worst picture is in Africa, with one in five people going hungry, more than double the global average.

Another problem, food insecurity affects 2.3 billion, equivalent to 29.6% of the world’s population, with 900 million in a situation of severe food deprivation.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), moderate food insecurity occurs when people face uncertainty about their ability to obtain food and are forced to reduce the quality and/or quantity of food due to lack of money or other resources by changing their diets. Severe food insecurity occurs when food is lacking and people feel hungry – a situation that, in the most extreme case, can last for one or more days.

