Foodborne infections are always possible, but in summer the risk of unpleasant inconveniences increases significantly. Sometimes the manifestations are mild and resolve in a few days, in other cases, however, the symptoms are difficult to tolerate or even such as to require immediate intervention. What are the most common? “The most common are those caused by bacteria,” he explains Stefano Fagiuoli, director of the Department of Medicine of Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo -. Among the microorganisms most often called into question are the Salmonellathe LysteriaThe CampylobacterL’Escherichia coli hey Clostridia. To these must be added some viral infections (hepatitis A) and the parasitosis (Anisakis). Pathogens are mainly introduced through ingestion of raw or undercooked meats (especially poultry), seafood (especially for hepatitis A), raw milk and unpasteurized cheesesas well as plants contaminated by sewage. In the case of Lysteria monocytogenes, refrigerated foods that do not require cooking are also implicated, such as prepackaged sandwiches or pâtés, because this bacterium proliferates better at low temperatures (refrigerator). Salmonella is typically associated with raw eggs: this bacterium can infect the ovaries of hens and the egg before it is laid and therefore can be present both on the surface of the egg and inside it. The incubation period for these infections varies: 2 -5 days for Campylobacter, 12 -72 hours for Salmonella and from a few days to several weeks for Lysteria».