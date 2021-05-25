Food industry Restaurants suffered from the corona, but retail survived

China became the second most important export country for dairy products, surpassing France.

Coronary pandemic the effects in the food sector have been twofold, according to a recent economic and food business survey by the Natural Resources Center (Luke).

The food service industry in restaurants, lunch places and cafes has been in distress, but food retail has emerged victorious from the crisis. Retail sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew seven percent last year.

At the same time, prices rose by 1.7 per cent year-on-year, which was mostly explained by volume.

Luke anticipates that easing interest rate restrictions and a pick-up in economic growth will lead to significant growth in demand for services.

“This makes it easier for restaurants, eating out and the entire food service industry to get back on their feet, especially those that have experienced the worst coronary shocks. Food sales from grocery stores are correspondingly declining, ”says Luke’s research professor Jyrki Niemi in the bulletin.

Corona time has significantly increased home cooking, with more food being purchased for households from the grocery store than before.

According to the business cycle report, agriculture and the food industry also survived without major damage. Exports in the food sector have continued to grow, especially to China. In 2020, a total of EUR 1.7 billion worth of food was exported from Finland, which is 1.3 per cent more than in the previous year.

The value of dairy exports increased by almost five per cent to more than EUR 400 million. Sweden was still the most important export country for dairy products with about 95 million euros, but China became the second most important with almost 80 million euros in exports, surpassing France.

Last year, food was imported to Finland for 5.3 billion euros, which is practically the same as in the previous year.