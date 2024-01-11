Food industry | HK Scan starts change negotiations in Eura

The food company HK Scan wants to move Eura's poultry packing plant to two other locations.

Food company HK Scan says that it is planning to make its production operations more efficient and will start negotiations for changes in accordance with the Industrial Relations Act at its Euro poultry packing plant.

The company wants to centralize the poultry packinghouse operations of the Eura production unit either to Rauma and Forssa or to either of the production units.

In total, there are 19 people in Eura within the scope of change negotiations. The measures, when implemented, may lead to substantial changes in employment contracts or a reduction of up to 19 people in the Eura unit. In addition, there may be layoffs related to production transfers.

With the efficiency plan, the company is aiming for annual savings of around one million euros starting in the third quarter.

In addition to the company's poultry packing house, HK Scan's Euran unit currently has the operations of Mäkitalo Maistuvie and Kivikylä Kotipalvaamo.

HK Scan's products, for example HK and Via pizzas, are made in Eura.