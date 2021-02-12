Food industry For 130 years, Fazer’s ownership family has kept the company out of the stock market, and for good reason – Why did the mind change now?

The CEO says that the company is not yet preparing a concrete listing.

Traditional the family company Fazer dropped a news bomb this week: on Thursday, in connection with the announcement of the results, the company opened the door to a possible stock exchange listing.

“We have ambitious goals for the future, and expanding our shareholder base by listing on the stock exchange may potentially become topical at some point,” the company said in a earnings release.

Fazer is one of the companies whose listing has been desired for a long time. A well-known, traditional consumer product company could bring new life to the Helsinki Stock Exchange, where there have been few listings of extensive interest in recent years.

Christoph Vitzthum, President and CEO of Fazer.­

President and CEO of Fazer Christoph Vitzthum however, it hampers hopes of a quick listing.

“We’re not working on a concrete listing right now,” he says.

“We just wanted to announce that, as part of our strategic options and growth plans, listing may be possible at some point. The reason this was brought up in this way now is that when we work on different scenarios inside the house and with advisors, there is a risk that the information will come up through something else. We just wanted to make sure the story was ours and not anyone else’s. ”

Vitzthum does not want to give any timeframe for a possible listing. According to him, the timing is affected by so many things.

“It’s very hard to speculate on when a listing could happen.”

Karl Fazer, the founder of Fazer, opened his café in Helsinki in 1891.­

Intentions to list telling the public raises, above all, one question: Why?

Soon after 130 years, the company has handed over money to the owner family, and the family has been allowed to decide on the company’s affairs. Taxation also favors keeping a company off the stock exchange: owners of an unlisted company are allowed to raise some dividends tax-free. In times of zero interest rates, the stock market is also not the only way to seek external financing, but you can also get cheap money from banks and private equity investors.

In addition, Fazer managed to sell its staff restaurant just before the start of the interest rate crisis, and a net trade of more than € 400 million. The company is virtually debt free.

The company itself justifies its intentions to list on possible acquisitions. Under its new strategy, Fazer aims to become a major producer of plant-based foods in Northern Europe. It is now looking for potential acquisitions to help it achieve this goal.

“Roughly speaking, shopping items can be divided into two coffins: those that bring us more expertise and interesting products, and those that help us internationalize. Ideally, both will merge into the same company, ”says Vitzthum.

The company has invested in small growth companies and acquired local players such as Yosan and Kaslink. However, there may be much larger shops ahead.

“Ambition is very high. At some point, for acquisitions to be possible, it may be that we may want to seek capital from outside. In that context, listing could be one possibility. ”

Fazer’s confectionery factory was originally located in the Master Quarter in Punavuori, Helsinki.­

Large M&A is much easier to implement if the company is listed on the stock exchange, says Taaleri Asset Management’s Director of Equity Investment Mika Heikkilä.

Instead of having to pay the full purchase price in cash, Fazer can use its own shares as a commodity. In this way, the owners of the company to be acquired can also get involved in the new company.

Heikkilä ponders that opening the IPO can also indicate that there are different views on the company’s future within the owner family.

“Ownership can be quite decentralized, and there can be different interests. A large acquisition would also change the company’s risk profile quite a bit. The listing would make it possible to divest ownership at a transparent market price, ”says Heikkilä.

Heikkilä says that by announcing its intentions to list to the public, the company is sending a strong message.

“The company has been asked for years when they will be listed. Now they tell the public about it. They know it will become news. It’s not a throwback that ‘you could consider that listing’. ”

In the food industry there is a huge upheaval going on. Sales of plant-based foods are growing by leaps and bounds.

Fazer sees this as an opportunity to grow into a larger company.

“Now that consumers are at a turning point and consumer trends are changing faster than ever, it is also demanding new types of food. The vegetable and vegan boom and health trend require greater innovation from the food industry, and we are ready to tackle that, ”says Vitzthum.

The company is building its future on oats. The company is currently expanding oatmills capacity in Lahti and Lidköping. Lahti oats xylitol plant will be completed in the spring.

The new foods are included in the company’s Lifestyle Foods segment, which is an important source of growth.

“This is a huge opportunity and a place of attack. We want to transform into a different company than what Fazer has traditionally been. It means building on the strengths we have, but at the same time developing the foods of the future, ”says Vitzthum.