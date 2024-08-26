Representatives from the US food industry and retailers are criticizing a proposal by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to punish those who practice “abusive pricing.”

In a speech at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on the 16th, Kamala presented proposals for the economy if she is elected in November, and one of them is a federal ban on “abusive prices” for food, for which “severe penalties” would be imposed on companies that violate the established limits.

“I know that most businesses are creating jobs, contributing to our economy and playing by the rules,” Harris said at the time. “But some are not, and that’s not right. And we need to take action when that’s the case.”

The idea has sparked a backlash in the food industry. “We understand why there’s this price shock and why it’s uncomfortable,” Andy Harig, vice president for tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at the Food Industry Association of America (FMI), told The Wall Street Journal. “But to automatically say there has to be something nefarious [por trás da alta dos preços]I think for us it is oversimplifying.”

IMF President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin released a statement criticizing the Democratic proposal.

“It is inaccurate and irresponsible to confuse an illegal activity like price gouging — a defined legal term in which specific violations of trade practices law occur — with inflation, which is a broad macroeconomic measure of increases in consumer prices over time,” Sarasin said.

The National Grocery Retailers Association (NGA) also released a statement refuting Kamala’s proposal.

“The proposal to ban abusive price gouging at grocery stores is a solution in search of a problem,” NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara said in the statement, saying that instead of creating new laws, the federal government should enforce existing ones, take steps to reduce shoplifting and review “excessive and burdensome regulations.”