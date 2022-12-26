What is food income

The Meloni government, among its many objectives, has that of alleviating the daily suffering of families in conditions of absolute poverty that have reached the remarkable number of 1 million 255 thousand, a figure that certainly makes us reflect. To start this article I used the one, which in the Statesis called Food Stamp, well to help these people it would be interesting if the system with offices was applied in charge of assisting families because, above all in the smaller municipalities, we know who is indigent and who is not.

The SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and the other assistance programs of the Confederate States are entrusted to “contractors”. Beneficiaries fill out a form at their local Food Stamp Office or directly from the site. The private company opens an online checking account in its name, into which all benefits are credited each month. The beneficiary is also given a card with a magnetic stripe and personal PIN, which can be used in all the points of sale which have an agreement for the purchase of foodstuffs individually authorized by the SNAP Program. Alternatively, the beneficiary can request the conversion into cash, or use the cash back.

Obviously, if you want to apply this benefit, you have to copy something, for example the card with magnetic stripe and PIN that would allow the family to make purchases in affiliated supermarkets and without access to cash because it would not make sense. If we really want to partially replace the RCitizenship income, I would say that the Government could opt for an average amount per family by loading the card based on the number of members and perhaps even by age. I’m not the suggestions office, but in Italy the “clever” are everywhere and they don’t give a damn if their neighbor is poor and has nothing to eat, with the obvious exception of those who work daily for the next.

One last thing: if it were up to me I would also extend it to the homeless since their domicile is at the town hall. I conclude with a reflection: if approx 35 euros a day for “migrants” (12,775 euros a year) why can’t we feed our families? Could people more sensitive and more cultured than me suggest other applicable solutions to the Government? Thank you.

