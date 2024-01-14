When it comes to food, everyone has their favorite dish, as well as there are preparations whose taste is so peculiar that only few choose to eat them. To discover which are the worst dishes in the world, TasteAtlas carried out a vote in which 273,250 internet users participatedwho chose a dish from Iceland as the worst in the world and one from the United States as the second most unpleasant.

TasteAtlas published the list “100 worst foods in the world”, at the end of last year. This includes foods from different countries around the world that, due to their pungent flavor or unique consistency, are not exactly the public's favorites. This classification is based on the evaluations made by the audience of the media specialized in gastronomy and “should not be considered the definitive global conclusion about food,” its creators warn.

“For the list of the '100 worst foods in the world' until December 14, 2023, 396,447 ratings were registered, of which 273,250 were recognized by the system as legitimate“, indicates in his methodology TasteAtlaswhose list this year is headed by a saltwater fish dish.

The first place was occupied by hákarl, a dish that is considered an Icelandic specialty. It is prepared with basking shark meat, which is cured for several months. Its smell is so strong that first-timers are advised to hold their nose when trying it. It is usually served in cubes, accompanied by a brandy called brennivín.

The United States reaches the list of the worst dishes in the world thanks to the ramen burger. “The dish was created by Keizo Shimamoto, a ramen blogger, who debuted it in 2013 in Brooklyn. The ramen burger was so popular that the magazine time chose it as one of the 17 most influential burgers ever created,” the outlet notes. However, it seems that popular opinion is against this crunchy dish, which replaces the buns with two discs of fried ramen noodles.

The ramen burger is the brainchild of Keizo Shimamoto. Photo: Instagram @ramenburger

He kugel Yerushalmifrom Israel, made up of cooked noodles dipped in caramelized sugar, comes in at number three. They are followed by Swedish beef gelatin, called Kalvsyltaand the Latvian cake sklandrausiswhich is a kind of sweet pie made with rye, potatoes or carrots.

The worst foods in America



The ramen burger also tops the list of 'America's 100 Worst Foods'published by TasteAtlas, after a survey of more than thirty thousand people. “As of December 1, 2023, 36,641 reviews were registered, of which 32,843 were recognized by the system as legitimate,” the gastronomic medium explained about its methodology.

The 10 worst dishes in the United Statesaccording to the list of the “100 worst foods in the United States” are:

Ramen burger Spaghetti cake Chocolate covered bacon Pork with beans poi pizza strips Pittsburgh Salad Fortune cookies King Chicken Chicken Rigatoni

“The Rankings TasteAtlas should not be considered the definitive overall conclusion about food. Its purpose is to promote excellent local foods, instill pride in traditional dishes and spark curiosity about dishes you have not tried,” the outlet clarifies about this list.