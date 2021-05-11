In April, in the City of Buenos Aires, the prices of the foods that make up the basic food basket increased 4%. Thus, in the first 4 months of this year they accumulate an increase of 20%, according to data from the Buenos Aires Department of Statistics and Censuses. Y in 12 months they registered a rise of 49.4%.

Staple foods, such as meat, chicken, milk, potato, sweet potato, noodles, or yerba mate, they are the most consumed by the indigent and the poor, and that due to their magnitude, they have a greater impact on family spending.

On the other hand, in April the total basic food basket –which determines the poverty line- also rose 4% and in the first 4 months of this year it had an increase of 18%, with an interannual increase of 43.7%.

Those official Buenos Aires data anticipate inflation figures of last month that the INDEC as the Buenosairean Direction will spread this Thursday.

With the increase in April, in CABA, a typical family (married couple and 2 minor children) is indigent if they have an income of less than $ 32,798. It’s almost $ 1,100 per day. not counting rent.

For its part, that family is poor if family income is less than $ 61,582. More than $ 2,000 per day not including rent.

The total basic basket or “of poverty” of Buenos Aires, in addition to food, includes other items but not the rent of the house. A) Yes the basic Buenos Aires basket for a family that rents a modest home would exceed $ 85,000.

From these data it can be deduced that in these 4 months there was a increase in homelessness because neither the minimum retirement nor the salaries increased by 20%.

According to the Buenos Aires Statistics Department, in the fourth quarter of last year, 24.9% people living in the City (767,000 people) They were poor, of which 10.1% were in a situation of indigence (312,000 people).

Of the 767,000 poor people, 230,000 were under the age of 14: 37.7% of the girls and boys of those ages.

To the 767,000 poor and indigent (24.9%) must be added another 330,000 people who live in “Vulnerable conditions” (10.7%) with income that barely exceeds the cost of the basic food basket and that before a minimum change in living conditions they can fall below the “poverty line”.

The Official Report adds that, as of last April, a family with an income between $ 61,582 and $ 93,876 in income is considered vulnerable or a fragile middle class. And that to be considered “Middle class”, the income of a typical family should have exceeded $ 93,877 in April that, adding a rent of that social segment, without expenses, would exceed $ 110,000.

NE