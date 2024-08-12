Slapped-on mashed potatoes, untoasted toast, a soggy slice of cheese – if you want to spoil your appetite, you should google “hospital food” on the Internet. There, many people post photos of food from the hospital. Tasty doesn’t look like that. “Urine?” asks a nurse, and posts a soup with an unusual color on Instagram. “Looks more like an explosive bowel movement . . .,” she comments on the photo of a mass with rice, supposedly chicken fricassee.