Food In Helsinki, oat milk will soon be served in two kindergartens and three schools

Oat milk will be served as a beverage option in Helsinki in two kindergartens, two schools and one high school from 31 August.

The sites for the experiment were chosen by lot, and they are a kindergarten in Inkivääri Vuosaari, Botby Förskola and Botby grundskola in Vartiokylä, as well as Pakila junior high school and Sibeliuslukio, according to the City of Helsinki’s press release.

“The plant drink experiment will be carried out in our five different locations, involving children and young people of different ages,” say food service experts.Katja PeränenandSirpa Jalovaararesponsible for the implementation of the project.

Domestic oat drink will be served at the destinations as long as there is enough funding, for an estimated year. A total of EUR 100,000 has been set aside for the project from the city’s separate fund.

For kindergarten and preschool children, an oat drink is served for breakfast, lunch and a snack. At the kindergarten, the guardian can inform the educational staff about the choice of the child’s food drink.

In schools and colleges, oatmeal is served for lunch. The drink is freely selectable like other food drinks.

The release says that there have been several initiatives in recent years to add plant drinks to the beverage selection of kindergartens and schools. During the experiment, the city will collect data on oat milk consumption, sales and losses.

Experiment is one of the urban residents’ OmaStadi proposals, which wanted the provision of plant-based drinks in kindergartens and schools to materialize. The proposal received 4,054 votes from the citizens and proceeded with its implementation.

In OmaStad, Helsinki residents come up with ideas and vote on the projects to be implemented. A new round of OmaStadi brainstorming will open in the autumn.