Authentic-tasting “meat” and “fish” are made from tofu, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, and algae according to the teachings developed by Buddhist cuisine.

Taipei

Let’s put it things get right into place: Härkis, Nyhtökaura and Beyond Meat, products that have been hit hard in recent years, have old role models. Meat has been imitated in East Asia for over a thousand years.

Tofu, tofu peel, white beans, winter root mushrooms and water chestnuts. Chef at the vegan restaurant Quan Yangzh Lin Xi-Qing crush the ingredients with a blender and mixer. When the balls are patted and the balls are boiled, they become “meatballs” called lion heads. It is a traditional food here in Taiwan.

Chef Lin Xi-Qing takes a handful of tofu and various vegetables to make “minced meat”.­

The artificial powdery flesh is pink.­

The finished meatballs look and taste right.­

The taste of the meat comes largely from ready-made seasoning sauces with a secret relationship of spices and herbs. Soybeans play an important role.

I taste the lion’s head. They taste and feel in their mouths from homemade paller made from minced pork and beef.

Artificial meat has been mentioned in China since time immemorial.

“During the Tang Dynasty (618–907), an officer was said to have served vegetarian dishes at a gala dinner that looked credibly like pork and lamb,” says a British non-fiction writer specializing in Chinese food. Fuchsia Dunlop in an email interview.

Products that imitate meat are strongly associated with Buddhism. Meat was abandoned in Chinese monasteries as early as the 5th century, and meat dishes began to be imitated in monastic kitchens over the centuries.

“Chinese Buddhist monks meet to eat simple vegetarian dishes, but the Monasteries developed dishes that mimicked meat to please pilgrims and visiting supporters.”

“Beef Noodles” actually has tofu marinated in soy and spices.­

There are still numerous monastery restaurants in China that offer, for example, “shrimp”, “octopus” and “ham”. They are made from a variety of tofu, beans and vegetables.

According to Dunlop, food that mimics meat has also been part of home cooking in China only in the Shanghai region. It makes smoked tofu roasted duck and mashed potatoes and carrots “crab meat”.

“Crab meat” is Dunlop’s favorite food, as is the spicy Sichuan deep-fried “fish,” which is mashed potatoes wrapped in tofu peel.

In Taiwan Monasteries no longer cook artificial meat dishes for large celebrations, such as Chinese New Year, but religion has kept the tradition of imitating alive here as well.

Many Buddhists also visit Taoist temples where meat is sacrificed. It is more natural for a Buddhist vegetarian to sacrifice a “chicken” shaped from smoked and flavored tofu instead of a real chicken. Indeed, vegan sacrificial gifts often look deceptively like an animal.

The taste of meat and fish is obtained from dishes nowadays prepared from spice powders and sauces.­

The Taipei vegan restaurant also includes shrimp on the menu. However, they are not found in the kitchen, as the nuns who visited as customers complained that they looked too authentic. If they ate them, passers-by were mistaken to think that the nun was eating the animal.

However, on request, fake shrimp are picked up from the sister restaurant. They taste and feel in your mouth just like real shrimp. Instead, the “fish pieces” in the soup only feel and taste like spiced tofu.

The taste of the sea is often derived from algae.

The restaurant owner Lin Ge-fan is a Buddhist, although he markets his vegetarian food with the health claims above.

The owner of the vegan restaurant is Mrs. Lin Ge-fan­

“Before, people were vegetarians because of religion, now also because of health,” Lin says.

Western enthusiasm around its own meat substitutes, especially American Beyond Meat, also affects East Asia. Artificial meat products had a dusty reputation among young people at these angles, but now they have been kicked out of the trend. Climate concern also plays a part.

In China, sales of meat imitation products are growing up to a quarter a year, he said The Guardian magazine recently. The market is only small, but it will be boosted by China’s intention to radically reduce meat consumption. Five years ago, China outlined its intention to halve meat consumption, but at least so far the people have been quite deaf to the wishes of their rulers.

China and Taiwan have also developed and are developing their own more industrial artificial meat products in laboratories. They want their own beyondmeat on store shelves.

Vegetarian restaurants also mostly rely on ready-made purees and various soy plates, from which meat imitations are shaped before they are seasoned with ready-made sauces. A vegan restaurant in Taipei does not grind its “minced meat” on normal days.

An artificial burger combines tradition and a new time.­

According to Chef Lin Xi-Qing, the majority of customers are still over 40 years old but young eaters are very attracted. The menu includes pizza and a burger alongside traditional dishes.

The burger combines the new and the old: its steak is made from the same ingredients as traditional lion heads.