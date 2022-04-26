Food HS only compared fruit yoghurt flavored with its own sugar – Together there was even more sugar than in traditional yoghurt

More and more, yoghurts sweetened with the fruit’s own sugar are increasingly available in stores. However, simply reducing the amount of added sugar does not guarantee that yoghurts are particularly healthy.

Spicy yogurt is a credit snack for Finns. It’s easy to grab along, and the yogurt made from milk provides you with the protein and energy you need for your needs, as well as the calcium and vitamin D that are important to your bones. Only the fiber is missing, but it is easy to add even more by adding muesli, bran or even nut crumbs.