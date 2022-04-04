Food HS compared the nutritional value of non-dairy cheeses – the differences between the “vines” were so great that the nutritionist was surprised

Like cheese, the range of dairy-free “vintages” placed on bread is growing. Would a vegetable fat-based product be a better choice than a regular cheese slice?

Ecological the vegetarian diet is of interest, but what then is put on the bread if the cheese doesn’t go?

Fortunately, there are already comfortably dairy-free alternatives on the store’s cold shelves, vegan vines that can be tried on bread if you avoid products of animal origin.