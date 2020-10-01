Food How to store coffee and how much to pay for a brewer? The coffee instructor will tell you four tricks to help you make even better coffee

According to the coffee instructor, water should never be measured in the coffee maker using a coffee pot.

Finns drink huge amounts of coffee: it consumes an average of almost ten kilos of roasted coffee per person per year.

If ten pounds of coffee converted to two and a half decilitre mug, drink coffee during the year by about 666 per mug nose. Much of this coffee is filter coffee drunk at home.

Coffee instructor Jori Korhonen The Paulig Barista Institute has worked in coffee for eight years, the first three as a barista and then five years as an educator.

In this story, Korhonen tells how you make even better coffee at home.

Coffee instructor Jori Korhonen.­

If the coffee tastes bitter, the most likely cause being a dirty coffee maker. According to Korhonen, this problem affects both households and restaurants.

“It’s our hem sin. You can’t get good coffee with dirty equipment by making good coffee, that’s the truth. ”

The coffee machine should therefore be cleaned regularly, at least every month or two.

Traditionally the coffee machine is cleaned with baking soda or vinegar. Baking soda cleans the cooker, while vinegar removes limescale.

“Of these, I would prefer baking soda, which is more neutral. Both will be clean. ”

The cleaning itself is easy: one liter of water and three tablespoons of baking soda or one liter of water and half a liter of vinegar are measured in the water tank of the coffee machine. The coffee machine is started, and when the water tank is half full, the machine is clicked off and left to bake with baking soda or vinegar for 15 minutes. The kettle is then restarted and dispensed from Pori until the water tank is empty. The whole thing takes half an hour.

“If the kettle is very dirty, you should repeat this until the water is clean.”

Detergents for cleaning a coffee machine can now be found in stores if the machine is so dirty that traditional baking soda or vinegar cleaning is not enough.

“Their washing result is also better.”

In addition to cleaning, it is sometimes a good idea to treat the coffee machine with a descaler that can be purchased at a store. The need for descaling treatment depends on the place of residence, as in certain areas in Finland the water is more calcareous, which means that lime accumulates faster in the coffee machine and can clog it.

“The kettle slows down, the water doesn’t heat up or the coffee isn’t as hot as before. Then the kettle is dirty or there is too much lime. Of course, the kettle can also be old. ”

When The coffee maker is clean and lime-free, it’s time to start brewing. And that starts with measuring the amount of coffee needed.

An old decent measuring spoon is the most common way to dispense coffee into a coffee machine. Spoon per cup, covered by the old rule of thumb.

“There’s nothing wrong with a measuring spoon in itself if you’ve calibrated it, meaning you know how big it is. The spoons come in different sizes. ”

According to Korhonen, last year Paulig’s laboratory examined the scale of different measuring spoons and found that the variation in grams fluctuates with 6-8 gram coils.

Coffee instructor Korhonen therefore prefers a scale for measuring coffee.

“It’s simply the most accurate because it tells you the amount in grams.”

Many measure coffee with a spoon, although on the scale the end result could be better.­

How much coffee then needed?

According to Korhonen, the official capacity of a cup of coffee is 1.25 deciliters, and this amount of water requires seven grams of coffee. In practice, therefore, one gram of water requires 60 grams of coffee.

Today, however, coffee is mainly enjoyed in mugs, and traditional coffee cups are encountered mainly at weddings, funerals, and other more formal occasions.

“If you want to drink two cups of coffee with a moomin cup, it’s half a liter of water, which means 30 grams of coffee.”

There is another good reason to use the scale, as light roasted coffee, which is preferred by Finns, is denser than dark roasted coffee.

“A spoonful of light roasted coffee weighs more than a spoonful of dark roasted coffee. In a dark roast, more liquid is lost from the coffee. For the same reason, there are slightly fewer grams of dark roast coffee in grams. ”

If the situation requires stronger than usual coffee, many solve the situation by measuring a little more coffee grounds in the machine. In that case, the coffee becomes stronger, but at the same time the taste suffers, says Korhonen.

“The characteristic taste of coffee suffers if it is measured more than recommended. Too much coffee often tastes like bitterness. ”

For lovers of strong coffee, Korhonen recommends dark roasted coffee, which tastes more intense than light roasted coffee. In this way, coffee is not consumed as much as coffee made with extra measuring spoons.

Coffee tastes better when stored properly, Korhonen reminds. Opened coffee should be stored in its own packaging, preferably in an airtight container.

“Personally, I wouldn’t go to store coffee in the fridge, as the coffee is porous and easily absorbs other flavors, so the coffee can start to taste like spaghetti bolognese.”

Most of the coffee drunk in Finland is pre-ground, and such coffee has a porous composition. According to Korhonen, the coffee in an unopened package is in a kind of vacuum. But as soon as you open the package, the coffee gets in touch with the air, and its aromas start to disappear.

“When you open the package, the coffee kind of starts to steam, and it starts to lose flavors. If you have to drink very little coffee, for example a package a month, in the end there are no terribly good flavors left. ”

An opened coffee package should be used as soon as possible. According to Korhonen, a good rule of thumb is to think about how much coffee to drink in two weeks.

“If you drink a little, you should prefer small packages. After two weeks, the quality of the coffee will suffer dramatically. ”

In the optimal situation, the coffee is drunk as soon as the coffee machine has completed its contract. Waiting on the hot plate does not improve the taste of the coffee.

“The second sin of the Finns is to cook the whole pan for sure. The coffee stands on a hot plate, but it doesn’t get better. If it goes on for more than half an hour, the coffee will start to become bitter, as water will evaporate and the proportion of bitter-tasting caffeine in the coffee will increase. ”

With coffee maker itself has some effect on the taste of the finished coffee. Jori Korhonen roughly divides home coffee machines into three different price categories, about 30 euros, 100 euros and 300 euros.

Cheap brewers may not be able to feed water at a steady rate, and they can also heat water lazily, which affects the taste of the coffee. In more expensive brewers, on the other hand, the flow rate of water, for example, can be adjusted, but for a regular coffee drinker, such a feature is hardly necessary.

“A habitual coffee drinker who doesn’t need hi-fi gets the best maker for about a hundred euros.”

Even the cheapest coffee makers today have basic properties like a drip lock, and they can be used to make coffee that tastes just right, but according to Korhonen, they are not as durable as the slightly more valuable coffee machines, which cost about one hundred euros.

“Hundreds get a cooker that can last up to ten years. A cheaper cooker can break down in a few years. ”

Korhonen, who is considering buying a new coffee machine, has a specific tip.

“Choose a brand or cooker with spare parts, as pans in particular break down easily. Nothing is so annoying that when one part breaks, you have to buy a new cooker. ”

Coffee instructor Jori Korhonen’s tips for better home coffee:

1. Know how much you measure. Determine the capacity of the measuring spoon in grams or use a scale to measure.

“Here you can practice a little hi-fi, whether 60 grams of coffee per liter is the perfect amount, or maybe 62 or 65 grams. We all have our own sense of taste and different preferences. ”

What kind of coffee does Korhonen drink himself?

“The lighter the filter coffee, the better. I usually put 15 grams of coffee and 250 grams of water. ”

2. Make sure the coffee machine is clean and clean it regularly.

And under no circumstances measure water in the coffee maker with a coffee pot.

“Coffee has grease that stays on the bottom of the pan unless it is washed thoroughly with warm water and dishwashing detergent after each use. When you add new water to the kettle in the pan, coffee also goes there. When this is repeated often, a small amount of fat becomes a large amount in the cooker. Coffee grease should not end up in the machinery. A clean decimeter is good for measuring water. ”

3. Rinse the filter bag. The filter bag can become a small paper-like off-flavor in the coffee. This can be prevented by rinsing the filter bag with warm water so that it gets completely wet. The coffee is measured in a wet bag.

“The paper tastes like paper, and it brings a little‘ aanelosen ’nuance to the coffee. Eliminating it is an easy task. ”

4. Be curious.

“Try different coffees, as the selection is big on a local store shelf. A 500 gram coffee pack costs about a viton, and of course it’s annoying if the coffee is bad. But what if you find a new favorite for yourself? ”