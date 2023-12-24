Food | How long can ham sit on the table? This is how Christmas food is best preserved

We put together Martaliito's tips for preserving Christmas food.

24.12. 9:30 am

At Christmas it's wonderful to eat a lot, often and for a long time. In order for the party food to remain edible for several days, you should be careful when storing it.

If the refrigerator fills up more than usual at Christmas, it should be set to a colder temperature than usual. For example, grayling fish requires a refrigerator temperature of 3 degrees or lower. Refrigerators are often warmer than this. If the fish is stored in a warmer place, it is recommended to eat it well before the use-by date, advises on the Marttaliito website.

Fish dishes and roe should be collected from the table as soon as the meal is finished.

“ Ripe ham can be stored in the refrigerator for about a week.

Old food that has been warm, for example leftovers from boxes or rosolli, should not be mixed with new food.

Ham should not be put on the table whole, but served in pre-cut slices at each meal. Ham should always be handled with washed and carefully dried hands.

Ham can be safely left on the table for about an hour and a half, they advised Marttaliito earlier.

Ripe ham can be stored in the refrigerator for about a week. Leftover ham can also be frozen, but even then you should slice the ham so that it freezes faster.

On the other hand, due to their saltiness, cheeses keep better at room temperature.

If the temperature outside is between zero and six degrees, you can also store food on the balcony or in the yard if you protect them.