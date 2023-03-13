Food | Heikki Niskanen gasped after reading the package leaflet – The labels reveal the steak’s complicated journey

The country of origin of Lidl’s beef was indicated in one section as the Netherlands, in another as Germany. “There is an error in the ingredient list,” says Lidl.

Beef pepper steak sounded like a delicious weekend meal. Siilinjärvi resident Heikki Niskanen examined the package of meat the daughter bought from Lidl and stopped to read the package labels.

There was reading in them, because the steaks had traveled a long way before ending up in Niskanen’s refrigerator.

Lidl’s Farmer’s Favorites beef patties were made in Denmark. According to the package labels, the meat was cut there, but the beef was slaughtered in Holland. Niska was confused by the fact that the country of origin was also indicated in one section as Holland, in another as Germany.

The steaks had been sold to the consumer at Lidl in Siilinjärvi in ​​Pohjois Savo.

Niskanen wrote about his thoughts on Facebook:

“Meat has come to Lidl through many twists and turns. At the top of the product description, it says that the country of origin is Germany. At the bottom, the country of origin is the Netherlands. Slaughtered in the Netherlands. Then it has moved to Denmark, which is listed as the country of manufacture. From there to Lidl’s cold cabinet. From which to the customer. In that chain, even tough meat is already tender. Interesting to get to taste it soon. When you read the description, you learn to appreciate domestically produced meat.”

Neck answers the phone on Thursday from a walk in Siilinjärvi. He says he usually buys Finnish meat, so the long journey of the steaks caught his attention.

“The product description was so complicated. There were also two countries of origin and it was cut in a third country. What is the transport of this meat like – are they taken alive to another country to be slaughtered? Such things came to mind.”

In the long transport chain, Niska is concerned about, among other things, transporting live animals to be slaughtered in another country.

“When you don’t know how these things happen there. It makes me think that these domestic farmers should be highly valued. All in all, domesticity is the main thing here.”

Lidl’s communication answers product-related questions by e-mail. According to the communication, the product has been discontinued.

“The meat for these products could have come from either Germany or the Netherlands. In this case, the meat has come from the Netherlands, but the wrong country of origin has been left in the list of ingredients on the package,” writes a Lidl communications employee Sanna Laininen.

“So there is an error in the list of ingredients. The beef is raised in the Netherlands, the meat is cut in Denmark and the final product is also made there.”

Regarding meat transport distances, Laininen states that in Central Europe, distances are often short, so it is common for meat to pass through many countries. According to the communication, slaughter trips may still be shorter than trips within Finland.

“ “The origin of food is extremely important information for the consumer.”

The Food Agency specialist Tuulikki Lehto gives both criticism and praise for the labeling of beef pepper steak.

Criticism comes from double information about the country of origin. The fact that both Germany and the Netherlands are mentioned as the country of origin of the meat confuses and misleads the consumer.

“From the consumer’s point of view, this is contradictory. From the consumer’s point of view, it is important that the information is correct and clear and easy to understand. And that the consumer is not misled. There has been a mistake in the packaging labels,” says Lehto.

“The origin of food is extremely important information for the consumer. After all, the consumer chooses a food not only on the basis of the name, but also on the basis of the origin of the food.”

According to Lehto, such mistakes sometimes happen, but they always require correction. He’s going to find out.

Braggart the special expert ensures that more information is given to the consumer about pepper steaks than the legislation requires as a minimum.

Lehto says that the pepper steak in question is not considered just meat. Since beef has been added to a small amount of other foodstuffs – in this case spices – it is defined as a raw meat product in the legislation.

Therefore, when declaring the country of origin of beef, the Commission’s implementing regulation issued under the EU Food Information Regulation is followed. It regulates the declaration of the country of origin of the main ingredient of the food.

Meat is cut and seasoned in Denmark, so the product is made in Denmark. Since the main ingredient of the product, i.e. beef, comes from a different country than the food itself, the country of origin of the main ingredient must be declared.

The country of origin of the beef can be indicated on the package. On the other hand, it is sufficient to state “country of origin of beef other than Denmark”.

“That is, not necessarily the information in which country the cattle were born, raised and slaughtered. You can report it if you want, but the legislation also provides a more general way to report,” says Lehto.

The approval numbers of the slaughtering and cutting facilities are also indicated on the pepper steak packaging, even if according to the legislation they do not have to be indicated on the raw meat product.

If it would be plain beef without spices, the information required by the beef labeling system should be given in the packaging labels.

Among other things, the packaging should state the countries where the cattle were born, raised, slaughtered and cut, as well as the approval numbers of the slaughterhouse and cutting plant.