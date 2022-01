Justdan International has announced that it will release a version for Nintendo Switch from Food Girls 2: Civil War. The title will be available from April 28 in two editions: the Standard Edition from 4,400 yen (about € 33) and the Limited Edition from 7,920 yen (about € 60) which will include an acrylic stand, an artbook and much more.

Source: Justdan International Street Gematsu