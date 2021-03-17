Food Ginger shots are now on sale everywhere – Many hope for health effects but may be disappointed, says nutritionist

Supermarket shelves say ginger now spices numerous foods. The health effects of ginger have not been studied much, but at least nausea can help.

Ginger the taste seems to appeal to Finns. You’ll notice that when you research in supermarkets how many products you can feel the gentle kick of ginger.

Ginger spices juices, tea, meats and vegetable proteins, jams, snack bars, biscuits, chocolate, sweets, tuna, lentil chips, kombucha, smoothies, granola and even mayonnaise, among others.