Saturday, May 15, 2021
Food Get the perfect summer punch recipe – a bubbly flower drink is the perfect choice for an aperitif of summer dishes

May 14, 2021
As an aperitif or thirst quencher for barbecue dishes on a summer evening – a rhubarb-rose punch is suitable for many situations.

Bubbly a flower punch is the perfect drink for an aperitif of summer food. As a non-alcoholic version, it becomes a charming thirst quencher.

The aromatic and beautiful petals of wild shrub roses are a great addition to fresh salads, but also as a decoration for cocktails and punches. With rhubarb, sparkling wine and a few frozen raspberries, they create the best punch of the summer, which is easy to implement at home, at a yard party or even at a cottage.

