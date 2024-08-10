Saturday, August 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Food | Frozen foods can easily form frostbite – an expert explains what can be concluded from it

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Food | Frozen foods can easily form frostbite – an expert explains what can be concluded from it
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ice crystals easily appear on the surface of frozen foods. It is a sign that the food is no longer intact. The expert explains how to keep frozen food in good condition for a long time and how to avoid freezer burn.

Mold easily appears on frozen foods. In this article, an expert explains how to avoid ice crystals. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Tuomo Yrttiaho

The freezer ice crystals are revealed on the surface of the vegetables that are stuck in the bag with wigs. What exactly is it about?

Frozen foods covered in scum are not a rare phenomenon. In the English language, there is even a dramatic term for it, freezer burn. It translates into Finnish as something more freezing-burning.

#Food #Frozen #foods #easily #form #frostbite #expert #explains #concluded

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]